The Players Celebrates Cabaret Legend Steve Ross

Steve Ross, the legendary cabaret artist and champion of the Great American Songbook, will be honored with a Pipe Night at The Players on Wednesday, April 17.

Ross will be feted by friends, colleagues, and fellow Players with a cocktail party and dinner program, in the tradition of the storied Gramercy Park social club for practitioners and patrons of the arts.

After his arrival in New York in 1968, Ross established himself as the gold standard for cabaret performers, accompanying himself on piano in venues across the city and beyond. His breakthrough as a singer/pianist came with his tenure at Ted Hook's Backstage; his later residency at the Oak Room at the Hotel Algonquin is the stuff of cabaret lore. The New York Times has referred to him as "the Crown Prince of Manhattan's piano bars," with a reach around the world and a long list of international performances, recordings, festivals, clubs, master classes, and more.

Pipe Nights at The Players have been occurring for over a century, with Danny Aiello and Robert Creighton among the recent celebrations. The Pipe Night tradition dates back to 1905, when assembled members first held tributes to luminaries of the theatre, music, literature and journalism. Historical Pipe Night honorees have included Bob Fosse, Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall, Harry Belafonte, Roger Moore, and Al Hirschfeld.

The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive member-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org





