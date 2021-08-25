The Green Room 42 to Welcome Back Michael Anthony Theatrical With Musicals In Concert

The Green Room 42 welcomes Michael Anthony Theatrical back to its stage with "The Music Of" series featuring "The Music of: Adele," "The Music of: Ghost, The Musical," "The Music of: Heathers, The Musical," and "The Music of: Frozen, The Musical," with live performances beginning on Friday, October 1, 2021.

"The past year and a half has been a challenging time," Artistic Director, Michael Restaino said. "I must admit, I almost lost all hope in the chance of bringing our amazing team and wonderful artists back to the stage. On March 13, 2020, we had to make the conscious decision of canceling "The Music of: Ghost, The Musical" just hours before our performance for the safety of our dedicated audience members and team. We are thrilled to have a second chance to bring this show back to life, along with many others included in our fall season."

After a sold-out performance, originally produced in 2018, Michael Anthony Theatrical revives Rumour Has it, celebrating the music of the critically famed Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, Adele. The Green Room 42 brings "The Music of: Adele" back to the stage for a one-night engagement on Friday, October 1st at 7:00 PM, featuring the unforgettable songbook of Adele.

"The Music of: Ghost, The Musical" returns to haunt New York City this fall. Originally slated for a production in March 2020, Michael Anthony Theatrical brings a revised production to The Green Room 42 for a one night only engagement. "Ghost, The Musical" premiered at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the West End and Broadway, both having successful runs. The performance will play Friday, October 29th at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42. The night will feature songs from the musical written by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard including Here Right Now, Unchained Melody, With You, Suspend My Disbelief, Nothing Stops Another Day and more!

F#%* ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW. Schools back in session, the party's ON and the candy store is OPEN this November at The Green Room 42 with "The Music of: HEATHERS, The Musical." The rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy played a sold-out tryout in Los Angeles, before successful Off-Broadway and West End runs. While the show is a high energy, dark comedy, it opens conversation about deep issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement on Saturday, November 20th at 9:30 PM and will feature songs from the musical such as Beautiful, Candy Store, Dead Girl Walking, Seventeen and more.

The Green Room 42 will find itself in deep...deep... snow this winter with "The Music of: Frozen." With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez based on the 2013 film of the same name, this one-night only engagement will tribute the musical phenomenon that is celebrated in productions world-wide. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, "The Music of: Frozen" will play Friday, December 17th at 9:30 PM and will feature songs from the musical such as For the First Time in Forever, Love Is An Open Door, In Summer, Let It Go, and more!

