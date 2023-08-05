The Green Room 42 to Present Sam Pancake in SAMBOYANT! Next Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) in the New York debut of “Samboyant!” on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom Detrinis (Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre's Ravenswood Manor).

Before coming to New York, “Samboyant!” will return to Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 5 at the Lyric Hyperion Theater.

Sam Pancake (yes, it's his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades. He has had recurring roles on the TV shows “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Arrested Development,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Search Party,” “Saved by the Bell,” and many more. A few of his guest star credits include “The West Wing,” “King of Queens,” “Angel,” “Charmed,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Parenthood,” “Documentary Now!,” “The Mick,” and most recently “Shameless,” “The Rookie,” and “The Goldbergs.” He was a series regular on “Kitchen Confidential” with Bradley Cooper on Fox and “Lovespring International” with Jane Lynch on Lifetime.

His film credits include Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde; Win a Date with Tad Hamilton; The Hungover Games; and Over Her Dead Body. Some of his television-movie/streaming projects are Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3 on Disney+, Dumplin' on Netflix, You're Killing Me on Hulu, and Hallmark Channel's perennial favorite Holiday Engagement, now on Netflix. He co-wrote the 2014 Sony Pictures sci-fi dramedy Space Station 76, starring Patrick Wilson, Liv Tyler, and Jerry O'Connell. In 2023, you can look for Sam in the film Pool Man, directed by and starring Chris Pine, with Danny DeVito and Annette Bening; the independent comedy film Advanced Chemistry, with Sarah Burns and Chaunté Wayans; the boy-band comedy short “Fanatic,” with Caroline Rhea and Taran Killam; the digital series “Househusbands;” and the fifth season of ABC's “A Million Little Things,” in his recurring role as Carter French.

Sam Pancake will perform “Samboyant!” on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.