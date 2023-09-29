The Green Room 42 to Present I THINK NOT! LIVE, An On-Stage Performance of the Hit True Crime Podcast, in October

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto in an on-stage performance of their hit true crime and comedy podcast “I Think Not! Live” on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:00 PM. Join them as they recap an episode of one of their (and your!) favorite true-crime TV shows. Ellyn and Joey are long-time friends from performing together on Broadway, so they're obsessed with each other, trash TV, and all things true crime. Expect their signature mix of humor and heart (and let's be honest, they will probably randomly break out into song) as they break down one of the wackiest cases from the best true crime series that campy television has to offer.

Joey Taranto loves any excuse to talk shit with Ellyn Marsh and now they've made a career out of it! Hopefully a blessing for most. Certainly a nightmare for some. And after an incredible year of working on the original podcast “Obsessed with Disappeared,” Joey is proud to continue his tour de gay alongside Ellyn's clown parade with their new podcast “I Think Not!” Joey is a proud native of New Orleans (did you know he's also a minister's kid??) and loves bringing his southern roots and NOLA growl to the world of true crime. He, like Yellin' Marsh, is a Broadway performer who made his debut in Rock of Ages. He was also in the original companies of both Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (yep – you read that right) and Kinky Boots (with Yellin herself!). Joey has also been seen in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” on NBC and in 2022 he was feature in two critically acclaimed films: Chrissy Judy and Bros.

Ellyn Marsh thinks that being on stage with her best friend, Joey is basically just like a Tuesday night in her living room. After opening the Broadway show Kinky Boots with him they unfortunately have way too much dirt on each other and are in it for life at this point. They are in their second year of cohosting the true crime podcast “I Think Not!”. Ellyn and Joey take great pleasure in making you laugh through the pain and then giving you a little bait and switch in your feels. She also appeared on Broadway in Pretty Woman; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and some plays (who sees those?). Ellyn recently was seen in the Disney movie Better Nate Than Ever and can also be heard as a singing troll in Frozen. She's bringing all of her musical theater references to the world of her other passion, true crime! After reporting on missing persons cases for three years, she's decided to shake it up a bit with a variety of cases from classic true crime TV shows. Ellyn can also be heard on the true crime talk show podcast Rabia and Ellyn solve the case with writer, lawyer and badass Rabia Chaudry as well as “shut the f*ck up Nick Lachey” a “Love Is Blind” recap podcast with fellow (Tony decorated) Broadway superstar, Daisy Eagan. She hopes to set that world record for the most podcasts in 2024.

Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto in “I Think Not! Live” will be performed on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$70. This show includes a pre-show Q&A for “Ringside” and “Premium” ticket levels. For tickets, please visit the link below.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.