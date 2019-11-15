The Green Room 42 to Present GR42 SINGS THE MUSIC OF IN THE HEIGHTS

The Green Room 42 is is bringing the eighth show of "GR42 Sings" back to its stage with a bit of a change. Earlier this year we celebrated the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, now we will dive into the music that created this legend: In the Heights. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Brian Walters, "GR42 Sings...The Music of In The Heights" is a night where we will explore Lin-Manuel Miranda's inspiring show that led to him becoming a household name.

On the heels of the movie coming out come to "GR42 Sings... The Music of In the Heights" to listen to the music that will leave you weeping from its sheer beauty.

Featuring performers Blanca Camacho and April Ortiz from the Broadway Company, Tami Dahbura from the 1st National Tour, as well as Broadway performers Harris Turner (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (Broadway's South Pacific). Rounding out the cast is Quentin Garzón, Shea Gomez, Paul Aguirre, Eddie Morales, Tony Castellanos, Héctor Flores Jr., Andrea Pilar, Stephanie Inglese, Pedro Coppeti, Luis Herrera, Nicholas Leung, Michelle Cabinian, Rachel Sarah Mount, Natalie Perez-Duel, Amanda Lopez, Julien Valme and Stephen Velasquez.

Backing up this group of multi-ethnic performers is Brian Walters on piano, Sarah Tompkins on Percussion, Peter Douskalis on Guitar, Dave D'aranjo on Bass, Kate Amrine on Trumpet, and Peter Charles Isaac on Trombone.

This is a one-night-only cabaret that you're not going to want to miss!

The show is at The Green Room 42 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.com





