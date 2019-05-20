The First Ladies Show With Ellie MacPherson Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Ellie MacPherson returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below (254 W 54th Street, New York, NY 10019) with Happy Birthday Mr. President!: First Ladies Edition on May 29, 2019 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available now by visiting 54Below.com.

Ellie MacPherson made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Happy Birthday Mr. President! a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office. Now, join Ellie and her band as she chronicles the unknown lives of the wives of the commanders in chiefs. You know, the Women! They did weird stuff too!

Featuring music from Sondheim, Radiohead, Kander and Ebb, and classic Americana, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about what it means to be American. Because if Hamilton proved anything, its that history is way more fun with songs! To prove it, Ellie and her band made a music video of the First Ladies singing No Doubt's seminal hit "Just a Girl." To view click here.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President! First Ladies Edition features musical direction by Michael Repper and band members Luis Jaccome, Dominic LaMorte and Nick Ujhazy.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.54below.com and begin at $25. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street.

Ellie MacPherson 's most recently performed in RATS at Clubbed Thumb and in the NY premiere of David Grieg's play 8000m. Other NYC favorite credits are Cabaret (Sally Bowles), graveyard shift ( Elise), Moby Dic Rehearsed (Ishmael), and a bunch of other fun roles in dusty NYC blackboxes. MFA: New School for Drama, BA: Rutgers College. You can see her around town performing her show "Happy Birthday Mr. President," a history of the American presidents in story and song. @ellmac5





