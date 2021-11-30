The Django Announces January Line-Up

THE DJANGO, downtown Manhattan's premier jazz club, begins 2022 by opening its doors another day-now, patrons can enjoy jazz in the cellar six days a week Monday-Saturday.

On January 6th, The Django stage humbly hosts an evening dedicated to the great guitarist Pat Martino comprising a documentary screening, and tribute concerts by Rick Germanson, four all-star guitarists Peter Bernstein, Dave Stryker, Paul Bollenback and Mark Whitfield, and special guests.

The Django plays host to two CD release concerts: drummer Evan Sherman Sidewalkin' 1/07, and Michael Stephenson Meets the Alexander Caffy Trio 1/26. The Django's weekly residency with the Mingus Big Band switches from Tuesdays to Mondays appearing 1/10, 1/24, and Mingus Dynasty 1/31. The Ken Fowser Quintet returns for its weekly Friday night show 1/07, 1/14, 1/21, and 1/28, guitarist Mark Whitfield hosts his monthly Django gig 1/13, and vocalist Sachal Vasandani returns 1/19 for his monthly concert series featuring young, emerging singers. BeÂ­low is a comÂ­plete schedÂ­ule of January perÂ­formÂ­ances at The Django. When: Monday-Saturday (times vary nightly) Closed 1/1-4 + 1/17



Where: The Django, 2 Avenue of the Americas (Cellar Level at The Roxy Hotel), New York City, NY, Trains: A/C/N/Q/R/W to Canal, 2/3 to Franklin, 1 to Chambers

Tickets: $25 Cover Charge per person (not including two-drink minimum).To reserve, visit TheDjangoNYC.com or call 212.519.6649.

Health + Safety Protocols: The Django regularly updates its COVID protocols and procedures based on CDC, federal, state, city and other scientific data. At this time, COVID vaccination cards are required.