Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Django Announces January Line-Up

pixeltracker

Featuring Pat Martino tributes, CD Release concerts, Kenny Washington, and more.

Nov. 30, 2021 Â 

THE DJANGO, downtown Manhattan's premier jazz club, begins 2022 by opening its doors another day-now, patrons can enjoy jazz in the cellar six days a week Monday-Saturday.

On January 6th, The Django stage humbly hosts an evening dedicated to the great guitarist Pat Martino comprising a documentary screening, and tribute concerts by Rick Germanson, four all-star guitarists Peter Bernstein, Dave Stryker, Paul Bollenback and Mark Whitfield, and special guests.

The Django plays host to two CD release concerts: drummer Evan Sherman Sidewalkin' 1/07, and Michael Stephenson Meets the Alexander Caffy Trio 1/26. The Django's weekly residency with the Mingus Big Band switches from Tuesdays to Mondays appearing 1/10, 1/24, and Mingus Dynasty 1/31. The Ken Fowser Quintet returns for its weekly Friday night show 1/07, 1/14, 1/21, and 1/28, guitarist Mark Whitfield hosts his monthly Django gig 1/13, and vocalist Sachal Vasandani returns 1/19 for his monthly concert series featuring young, emerging singers. BeÂ­low is a comÂ­plete schedÂ­ule of January perÂ­formÂ­ances at The Django. When: Monday-Saturday (times vary nightly) Closed 1/1-4 + 1/17


Where: The Django, 2 Avenue of the Americas (Cellar Level at The Roxy Hotel), New York City, NY, Trains: A/C/N/Q/R/W to Canal, 2/3 to Franklin, 1 to Chambers

Tickets: $25 Cover Charge per person (not including two-drink minimum).
To reserve, visit TheDjangoNYC.com or call 212.519.6649.

Health + Safety Protocols: The Django regularly updates its COVID protocols and procedures based on CDC, federal, state, city and other scientific data. At this time, COVID vaccination cards are required.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You