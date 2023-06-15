The Cockettes to Return to Joe's Pub in September

They're back! THE COCKETTES are back to NYC! JOE'S PUB AT The Public Theater, Saturday, Sept 9 at 9:30pm, 425 Lafayette St, New York.

A current sensation in San Francisco and Oakland, they now journey to the East Coast and will be opening at Joe's Pub. The company includes Matt Bratko, Noah Haydon, Kitten on the Keys, Scrumbly Koldewyn, Steven Satyricon, Ellie Stokes, Bonni Suval, Birdie Bob Watt and Scrumbly Koldewyn. Dan Karkoska is Producer with Matt Bratko, Stage Manager.

The Cockettes were an avant garde psychedelic hippie theater group founded by Hibiscus (George Edgerly Harris III) in 1969. Their brand of theater was influenced by The Living Theater, John Vaccaro's Play House of the Ridiculous, the films of Jack Smith and the LSD ethos of Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters. The troupe performed all original material, staging musicals with original songs inspired by classic Hollywood movie musicals.

They gained an underground cult following that led to mainstream exposure with John Waters and DIVINE that continues today.

The Cockettes were the subject of an eponymous 2002 documentary film directed by David Weissman and Bill Weber.