The Barricade Boys Return To 54 Below In January

After selling out their 54 below debut in record time, The UK's No. 1 West End musical theater supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading back to 54 Below on January 15th and 16th for encore performances

This show promises to be a night at the musicals like no other. They'll be blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theater and British pop/rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in as well as some fun guest stars

The Barricade Boys stars:

Kieran Brown

Scott Garnham

Craig Mather

Simon Schofield



The Barricade Boys

Tickets: $55- $105

Mon, Jan 15th - Tues Jan 16th

Doors open at 5:30; Show at 7pm

WHERE : 54 Below. 254 West 54th St, New York