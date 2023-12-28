The Barricade Boys Return To 54 Below In January

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

The Barricade Boys return to 54 Below for an unforgettable night of musicals and British pop/rock.

After selling out their 54 below debut in record time, The UK's No. 1 West End musical theater supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading back to 54 Below on January 15th and 16th for encore performances 

 

This show promises to be a night at the musicals like no other. They'll be blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theater and British pop/rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in as well as some fun guest stars 

 

The Barricade Boys stars: 

Kieran Brown 
Scott Garnham
Craig Mather 
Simon Schofield 

The Barricade Boys
Tickets: $55- $105
Mon, Jan 15th - Tues Jan 16th
Doors open at 5:30;  Show at 7pm
WHERE : 54 Below. 254 West 54th St, New York 


