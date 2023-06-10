Ted Baker Memorial Concert & Album Release to Play The Cutting Room This Month

Grammy Award-winning Pianist and Composer Ted Baker will be honored at a Memorial Concert on Sunday, June 18th at 2pm-4pm at the Cutting Room NYC. The Cutting Room NYC is located at 44 East 32nd Street, between Park & Madison Avenues, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door, and are available here: Click Here There is a $25 food/drink minimum.

Ted Baker, Pianist/Keyboardist, who we lost in December 2022, was a multitalented musical artist who was highly respected in the music and theatre world. Most notably, he also performed with several Well-Known Musical Legends: Steely Dan, Art Garfunkel, Pete Townsend, Petula Clark, Eartha Kitt, Phillip Glass, Lisa Loeb, Grover Washington Jr, and many others.

Ted was also a Pianist/Keyboardist on several Broadway Shows, including The Who's Tommy and The Lion King.

Ted's brother, Joe Baker, who was also a Pianist on Broadway in Lion King, Wicked, Shrek, Blood Brothers and many more put this concert together to celebrate, his brother, Ted Baker's artistry as a composer, featuring several songs from his Posthumous Debut Album "EVIDENCE OF TED", streaming on major platforms soon.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the doorProceeds will go to funding the completion of the album (and promotion)

*Every Ticket Holder will be sent a copy of Ted's CD this summer*

The Ted Baker Memorial Concert features Broadway & Studio Musicians, Recording Artists and Broadway Performers that include:Joseph Baker, Gary Bristol, Frank Canino, George Farmer, John Miller, Clint DeGanon, Tommy Igoe, Benny Koonefsky, Kevin Kuhn, Oz Noy, Andy Berman, Pete Levin, Joseph Church, Nanni Assis, Rolando Morales-Matos, Mark Berman, Andy Ezrin, Allen Farnham, Ted Kooshian, Dan Lipton, Donnie Kehr, Roger Rosenberg, Rozi Baker, Julie Crafton, Carolyn Leonhart and Larry Salzman.



Please visit the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088716139812