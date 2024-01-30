TURN ME INSIDE OUT: AMY JO JACKSON SINGS ANNIE LENNOX Comes to Joe's Pub

JOE’S PUB presents Bistro Award winner Amy Jo Jackson in “Turn Me Inside Out: Amy Jo Jackson sings Annie Lennox” on February 27th, 2024 at 9:30pm.

One of the most singular voices of our time, singer, songwriter, and activist Annie Lennox is celebrated as an innovator, an icon, and a symbol of enduring excellence. Amy Jo Jackson is an actor, playwright, and award-winning cabaret artist (2022 Bistro Award for The Brass Menagerie) whose powerhouse vocals and expressive style draw frequent comparisons to Lennox. Join Amy Jo, music director/arranger Brian Nash, and a full rock band for an evening of legendary music, spanning Lennox’s early days with Eurythmics on through her illustrious solo career. Expect hits such as “Walking on Broken Glass,” “Why,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and “Here Comes the Rain Again,” as well as lesser-known tunes by the Grammy and Academy Award winning artist.

The show will also feature special guest appearances by Aaron Jackson (Dicks: The Musical) and acro/aerial duo 2 to Fly Burlesque (Winner Best Small Group 2016 Burlesque Hall of Fame).

Amy Jo Jackson in “Turn Me Inside Out” plays Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place) on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9pm. Tickets are $25, and there is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe’s Pub. Tickets and information are available at www.publictheater.org. FOR INFORMATION CALL: 212.967.7555



