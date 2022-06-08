TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN to be Presented At the Laurie Beechman Theatre 

Everyone thinks Todd is gay, including the girl he likes!

Join in for a Pride Month Special Event: TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN This Retro 90's Farce will run June 9 - 24 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.



The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square celebrates Pride Month with Antonia Kasper's TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN. In this retro 90's farce with music, everyone thinks Todd is gay, including the girl he likes. Afraid he might jeopardize their friendship, Todd's ruse snowballs into an over-the-top mix-up of sexual preference and identities ... when he gets his roommate and a drag queen involved!



TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN runs Thursdays, June 9 & 30 and Friday, June 24 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of 9th Avenue). Tickets are $25, with a $25 food/drink minimum. To purchase tickets, visit www.TrueConfessionsStraightMan.com.



TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN is written and directed by Antonia Kasper. It stars Nicholas Schommer, Hannah Coffman, Lawrence Karl, Megan Styrna, Scotty Kall, Joe Diez, Elise Ramaekers, and Hannah Ford.



Rooted in Antonia Kasper's real-life experiences, TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN is a retro time capsule capturing the queer and straight nightlife and lifestyle of NYC in the 90s.

Antonia Kasper (she/her) is a writer, producer, actress, and director. Recently she performed her one woman show, 45 Coffee Dates, at The Actors Episcopal Church. In 2021, she won Honorable Mention in Shorts at The Marsh Stream International Solo Festival. In March of 2022, she directed Phyllis Gordon in "Em-pathetic" which won 1st Place in The MarshStream International Festival of Shorts. Antonia is a member of SAG/AFTRA, Dramatists Guild, Off-Broadway Alliance, The League of Professional Theatre Women, a TRU masters graduate and CTI Producer Graduate. In New York City, she studied theatre at Circle in the Square, Playwrights Horizons, and The Actors Studio. She has performed stand-up at Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and Caroline's Comedy Club. Antonia has produced, written, directed, and performed many theatrical projects throughout the US as well as in Europe at The Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, Wales and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Another one of her creations, Stripped, had a sold-out two year run at The Pyramid Club before having a limited run Off-Broadway.