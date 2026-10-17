'TIS AUTUMN Featuring Susan Mack To Take The Stage At Chelsea Table + Stage

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Award-winning jazz and cabaret vocalist Susan Mack brings 'Tis Autumn to Chelsea Table & Stage for one night only on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM.

In 'Tis Autumn, Mack captures Fall's shifting moods through fresh interpretations of jazz standards, Great American Songbook favorites, and a few contemporary surprises. The evening moves from joyful and swinging to wistful and reflective, with music by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, and more.

The 2025 MAC Award winner for Best Female Vocalist and 2024 BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award winner for Best Vocalist, Mack continues to make her mark on New York's jazz and cabaret scene. This October, she made her Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Convention debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Praised for 'a voice as full-bodied as honey, with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music,' Mack is known for her signature 'whisky tone,' warmth, wit, and emotional authenticity.

Once again, Mack will be joined by an all-star quartet: Tedd Firth (Musical Director, Piano) and David Finck (Bass) and Eric Halvorson (Drums) and Sam Dillon (Saxophone/Flute).

The performance will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM (doors open 6:00 PM) at Chelsea Table & Stage - 152 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001.

Tickets are $20-$30 plus $25 food & beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 17 Hrs 26 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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