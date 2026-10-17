'TIS AUTUMN Featuring Susan Mack To Take The Stage At Chelsea Table + Stage
This one night only concert will take place on October 27th.
Award-winning jazz and cabaret vocalist Susan Mack brings 'Tis Autumn to Chelsea Table & Stage for one night only on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM.
In 'Tis Autumn, Mack captures Fall's shifting moods through fresh interpretations of jazz standards, Great American Songbook favorites, and a few contemporary surprises. The evening moves from joyful and swinging to wistful and reflective, with music by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, and more.
The 2025 MAC Award winner for Best Female Vocalist and 2024 BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award winner for Best Vocalist, Mack continues to make her mark on New York's jazz and cabaret scene. This October, she made her Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Convention debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Praised for 'a voice as full-bodied as honey, with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music,' Mack is known for her signature 'whisky tone,' warmth, wit, and emotional authenticity.
Once again, Mack will be joined by an all-star quartet: Tedd Firth (Musical Director, Piano) and David Finck (Bass) and Eric Halvorson (Drums) and Sam Dillon (Saxophone/Flute).
The performance will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM (doors open 6:00 PM) at Chelsea Table & Stage - 152 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001.
Tickets are $20-$30 plus $25 food & beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available.
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