THE SONGS OF NINA OSSO To Arrive At 54 Below in August

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "The Songs of Nina Osso" on Sunday, August 20th at 9:30 PM. Join up-and-coming composer Nina Osso as she presents highlights from three of her musicals: American Siren, a Greek mythology-influenced cautionary tale against apoliticism; A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks), a bubbly romp through Cupid's workplace; and Sunday at Nonno's, a dramedy about a college-aged video game designer whose eating disorder isolates her from her family of Italian immigrants. "The Songs of Nina Osso" will be a night of theatre that's full of wit, heart, and soon-to-be classics, and you don't want to miss it!

The show will feature Sophia Manicone (Parade), Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Jackson Kanawha Perry, Jalen Bunch (@jalenbunch), Tyler Moran (American Siren, Swing! The Boston Conservatory), Sevon Askew, Madeline Finkelman (Glory: A New Musical), Kenny Lee, and Nina Osso. Music directed by Halle K. Mitchell, the band will include Joseph Thor, Austin Birdy, and Caitlin Thomas. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

"The Songs of Nina Osso" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, August 20th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 including fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 including fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NINA OSSO

Nina Osso (she/her) is a musical theatre writer and performer from Bergen County, New Jersey. She is currently working towards a BFA in musical theatre at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Previous musicals for which Nina has done book, music, orchestration and lyrics include AMERICAN SIREN (previously known as SIREN), which received a full production through Boston Conservatory's Newground Theatre Company in April 2022 and was an O'Neill NMTC semifinalist the same year; A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks), which appeared in the Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series in 2019 after receiving a reading and workshop; and Monster, which was set to appear in the New York Theater Festival in July 2020. She is currently hard at work on a fourth musical, Sunday at Nonno's. Nina has also won regional awards for her a cappella vocal arrangements. She is a moderator of Maestra Music's student affinity group, Student Maestras, as well as a proud member of the Dramatists Guild.

Onstage, some of Nina's favorite roles include Julia in Matthew Dunster's adaptation of 1984, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, and Lady Larken in Once Upon a Mattress. Nina most recently appeared as Shelby in SpeakEasy Stage Company's production of The Prom in Boston, MA. She's had the opportunity to take on roles in new works in readings, workshops and first performances, including Lumina in Pamela Winslow-Kashani and Tim Kashani's musical Winter Lights and Eleanor in Colby Thompson's This Side of Paradise. Nina was a Top 10 semifinalist in Playbill's Search For A Star competition in 2021.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.