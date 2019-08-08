THE MATT & DOTT SHOW Announced At The Triad

The Triad, presents The Matt & Dott Show!

Known for their performances in Broadway's Bandstand, Matt Cusack and Andrea Dotto are where nostalgia and the present meet! In perfect (and sometimes charmingly imperfect) harmony, this budding duo will sing their favorite jazz, musical, swing, and rockabilly tunes. Being fans of the good old fashioned Variety Show, The Matt & Dott Show has guest stars, games, impressions, and endless amounts of heart.

This episode of The Matt & Dott Show will be accompanied by Broadway's The Playbillies and will be dedicated to all things summer!

Matt Cusack and Andrea Dotto in The Matt & Dott Show plays The Triad on August 19th, 2019 @ 9:30. Doors open at 9:00. There is a $15 cover charge and 2 Drink Minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.triadnyc.com.

Located at: 158 West 72nd Street Between Broadway and Columbus

Matt of the Matt of the Matt and Dott show is a Jazz trained bassist who has been performing in the theatre for a decade. He's an alum of two broadway shows One Man Two Guvnors and Bandstand. He can be seen playing bass for any number of artists and theatre productions around town, and is also a songwriter releasing his newest material with his band Batting Cages. Follow @cusackbass

Dott of The Matt & Dott Show is a Broadway actress who has been preforming for over a decade. She has been nominated for Best Female Dancer in a Broadway Show. Dott has performed on Good Morning America and on The 71st Annual Tony Awards. She's toured the country, nursing her love for all things musical comedy. It's the lineage of being a leading lady that excites her. And with that, comes the opportunity to move that title forward.





