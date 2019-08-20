THE LADY IN BLACK 2 Premieres At Pangea

Performance artist, Mary Elizabeth Micari, continues her acclaimed journey of self-discovery filled with great humor and memorable music. This time she tackles her [first] marriage, her exploration into spirituality, and the 90s so the show is peppered with tunes from that emotional period - both popular and rare tunes. This time, she's joins forces with MAC Award winner, Tracy Stark, to create a breath-taking night of music and memories. Utilizing unique instrumentation, the event will feature classical harpist, Richard Spendio, and rock drummer, John Dinello, playing an array of international instrumentation. This is Mary's second appearance at the famed East Village club after a performance of the latest installment of her rousing retro show, Granny's Blu-Mers.

The Lady in Black 2: Between the Sun and the Moon, premieres at Pangea, the trendy cabaret club at 178 2nd Ave in NYC on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 9:30 PM.

http://www.pangeanyc.com/show/mary-micari-lady-in-black-2-between-the-sun-and-the-moon-930pm/

Micari, a specialist in Jazz & Blues, has appeared at Pangea, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Pianos, Freddy's, Otto's, and even The Augusta Music Festival Blues Week in West Virginia. She also creates her own healing music (including original compositions) using traditional instruments like harp, drums, bowls and tuning forks as well as her voice. Mary began her career in a band doing Jefferson Starship before moving into the classical realm and becoming a trained opera singer, performing at some of NYCs most respected opera companies, before venturing into Blues and Jazz. She currently serves as artistic director of Genesis Repertory, a non-profit arts & education organization designed to create opportunities for emerging artists and make quality theatre accessible to new audiences. For a long time, her day job was doing makeup and hair in live theater and film. Her credentials in that arena include a dozen Broadway shows, independent films, as well as events at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Roundabout Theater. Mary is also a healer and an ordained Minister utilizing Reiki, Herbalism, Homeopathy, Acupressure, Sound Healing and more. The Magic Apothecary is her line of magickly-infused products for health and healing.





