THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below in December

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ilene Graff in THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW on Friday, December 17th at 9:45 PM. Ilene and her very special guests will perform a host of holiday favorites inspired by the iconic Holiday specials of the '60's and '70's that were always a highlight of the season. ILENE, a Grammy nominee and Broadway veteran best known for playing the mom on the TV show "Mr. Belvedere," is thrilled to return to the Feinstein's/54Below stage for this special evening which combines the joy of the Holiday season with the joy of finally celebrating together. There will be candy, dreidels, and jingle bells for all, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Ilene's husband, ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone, will be bringing his sparkling arrangements and incomparable piano playing to the show. Combining humor, heart, great music, and the spirit of the marvelous Andy Williams Christmas Shows, the evening will be a holly jolly celebration of the most wonderful time of the year!

Joining Ilene are her good friends Lori Tan Chinn, John Miller, and grandniece Meg Lanzarone. Lori gained star status from her long run on the Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black," and continues to be a tv favorite playing Grandma on "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens." Ilene and Lori met in Australia while doing the ABC/Disney film version of "South Pacific," and have been friends ever since. John Miller and Ilene shared the stage in the Original Broadway Production of "I Love My Wife," for which he won a Drama Desk Award. Anyone who has seen a Broadway musical over the last 35+ years has enjoyed his work, as he has hired the orchestras and been the Music Coordinator for over 140 shows. Making this evening a family affair is Ilene and Ben's grandniece Meg Lanzarone, a talented dynamo who has starred in several off-Broadway shows and sings with two powerhouse all-girl trios in concert all over the country and on the high seas.

Ilene Graff in "THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW!" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Ilene Graff

Native New Yorker Ilene Graff is an actress, singer, teacher, and Grammy-nominated recording artist. Best known to audiences as Marsha Owens on the long running ABC comedy Mr. Belvedere, her five-and-a half seasons on the show made her one of America's most beloved TV moms, garnering her fans from around the world. She made her Broadway debut in the Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach/Hal David hit musical Promises Promises, understudying the leading lady and singing backups from the orchestra pit. She performed the role of Fran Kubelik in New York a dozen times before starring in the National Tour. Ilene went on to play Sandy for two-and-a-half years in the original Broadway production of Grease, but her biggest Broadway triumph was creating the role of Cleo in the Cy Coleman/Michael Stewart musical comedy hit I Love My Wife, directed by Tony Award-winner Gene Saks. She can be heard on the show's Original Cast Album. Ilene was a recurring character on the CW's Hart of Dixie, and in addition to playing the role of Bob Uecker's wife on Mr. Belvedere, starred in two other series, several pilots, and guest-starred on many episodic TV shows, movies, and mini-series. She is very proud to have co-starred in the ABC/Walt Disney Company film South Pacific, working with Glenn Close, Harry Connick, Jr., and Lori Tan Chinn. Ilene also shared the screen with Rodney Dangerfield in the feature film Ladybugs. Ilene is an accomplished singer who enjoys an active cabaret concert career, performing in such ionic venues as Feinstein's/54 Below and Birdland in New York, and Feinstein's at Vitello's and The Catalina Club in Los Angeles. Ilene and her husband, ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone, met during the Broadway run of "Grease," where he served as conductor and pianist. Ben serves as Ilene's Musical Director, arranger, co-producer and accompanist. Their Grammy-nominated CD, Baby's Broadway Lullabies, a collection of beautiful theatre songs arranged especially for sleepy time, is available everywhere music is downloaded. Their daughter Nikka Graff Lanzarone is an accomplished musical theatre performer. Ilene proudly serves as an officer of Western Council of The Actors Fund. www.ilenegraff.com