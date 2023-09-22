THE FABULIST FOX SISTER to Make New York Debut & Reveals UK Tour Dates

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York debut of The Fabulist Fox Sister, the musical comedy stage hit direct from London, for two shows on Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM. The show stars acclaimed writer and performer Michael Conley, features music by Oliver Award nominee Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley, and is produced by Alfred Taylor-Gaunt with Daniel Chowdhury. Come see Conley’s “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that’s a “superb entr’acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru).

After the New York performances, which will be recorded as an upcoming live album, The Fabulist Fox Sister has added tour stops in London (October 16) and Kent (October 28). Full details are at Click Here.

New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. A final audience gathers to watch as she conjures some ghosts to tell the story of her life and the religion she accidentally began. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. After the show was produced around the United Kingdom, during the pandemic it was streamed live from the Southwark Playhouse, London. Last year, it was revived for a sold-out run at The Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly. For more information, photos and video clips, please visit Click Here

The team of Bateman and Conley are the most successful musical theatre writers to emerge from their respective mothers. They are founding members of BOOK Music & Lyrics, the only professional development programme for musical theatre practitioners in the UK. Together they have written The Sorrows of Satan, Personality, Satanic Panic, and The Little Beasts, which was chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber for his new venue The Other Palace. Their concert “Together Again for the First and Last Time” played a sold-out engagement at The Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly. www.batemanandconley.com

Michael Conley is a writer and performer based in the UK. In New York he hosted the award-winning Gay & Lesbian Comedy Fest and starred in Hello, Boys!, a revue of songs he wrote with Matthew Loren Cohen. Musicals include the Off West End hits Superhero (winner of the 2018 Off West End Award for “Best New Musical”), The Sorrows of Satan, The Little Beasts and Indecent Proposal. English adaptations include Matches and The Prince and The Pauper. Plays include The Cancellation of Crispin Cox, Baubo and the Queen of the Sea and A Gay Divorce. www.themichaelconley.com

Luke Bateman is a performer and composer who has written for TV, stage and film. Luke made his West End debut in the company and as assistant MD in A Chorus of Disapproval at the Harold Pinter Theatre, directed by Sir Trevor Nunn. Musical theatre successes include the West End and Off-Broadway hit, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and the Off West End hits The Sorrows of Satan and The Little Beasts. Luke is the composer and co-writer of Oi Frog! and Friends, which toured the UK after a West End run in the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, were the show earned an Olivier Award nomination for “Best Family Show.” www.lukebateman.com

The Fabulist Fox Sister will be performed on Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29, both at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

