Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below

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For one night only on Tuesday July 14, 2026, 54 Below turned into the Pink Pony Club with 54 Sings Chappell Roan! A talented group of rising stars celebrated your favorite artist’s favorite artist. The night featured hit songs such as “HOT TO GO!,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” and “Red Wine Supernova.” The show was produced by Olivia Bloch with music direction by Noah Baez. It featured a talented cast of singers including Apryl Arden, Solymar Baxter, Emma Benson (Heathers), Olivia Cholewczynski, Brooks Gillespie, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Wyatt Hatfield, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Olivia Luzquinos, Riley McGeary, Benedicta Syran and Jojo Trewin.

Learn more about the producer at www.oliviaanjuleebloch.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See photos from the night below.



Apryl Arden, Olivia Luzquinos, Olivia Cholewczynski

Olivia Bloch, Emma Benson

Jojo Trewin

Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Brooks Gillepsie

Solymar Baxter

Wyatt Hatfield, Avery Mekhi Hannon

Autumn Jewel Hogan

Benedicta Syran, Olivia Cholewczynski, Jojo Trewin

Solymar Baxter, Lyla Karekinian

Wyatt Hatfield

Kelsey Kline, Riley McGeary

Benedicta Syran, Solymar Baxter, Brooks Gillepsie

The Band

Solymar Baxter, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Noah Baez, Kelsey Kline, Wyatt Hatfield, Jojo Trewin, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Olivia Bloch

Solymar Baxter, Lyla Karekinian, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Wyatt Hatfield, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Olivia Bloch

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