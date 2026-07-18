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Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below

The July 14 show turned 54 Below into the Pink Pony Club

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For one night only on Tuesday July 14, 2026, 54 Below turned into the Pink Pony Club with 54 Sings Chappell Roan! A talented group of rising stars celebrated your favorite artist’s favorite artist. The night featured hit songs such as “HOT TO GO!,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” and “Red Wine Supernova.” The show was produced by Olivia Bloch with music direction by Noah Baez. It featured a talented cast of singers including Apryl Arden, Solymar Baxter, Emma Benson (Heathers), Olivia Cholewczynski, Brooks Gillespie, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Wyatt Hatfield, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Olivia Luzquinos, Riley McGeary, Benedicta Syran and Jojo Trewin.

Learn more about the producer at www.oliviaanjuleebloch.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See photos from the night below.

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Apryl Arden, Olivia Luzquinos, Olivia Cholewczynski

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Olivia Bloch, Emma Benson

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Jojo Trewin

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Brooks Gillepsie

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Solymar Baxter

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Wyatt Hatfield, Avery Mekhi Hannon

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Autumn Jewel Hogan

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Benedicta Syran, Olivia Cholewczynski, Jojo Trewin

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Solymar Baxter, Lyla Karekinian

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Wyatt Hatfield

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Kelsey Kline, Riley McGeary

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Benedicta Syran, Solymar Baxter, Brooks Gillepsie

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


The Band

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Solymar Baxter, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Noah Baez, Kelsey Kline, Wyatt Hatfield, Jojo Trewin, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Olivia Bloch

Photos: See Highlights of 54 Sings Chappell Roan at 54 Below Image


Solymar Baxter, Lyla Karekinian, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Wyatt Hatfield, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Olivia Bloch

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