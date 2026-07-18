Photos: See Highlights of Trudy Carmichael's NYC Cabaret Debut at Don't Tell Mama
Catch the final performance of TRUDY CARMICHAEL: JUST WHO DOES SHE THINK SHE IS? at 4 pm on Sunday July 19
Backed by popular demand, Las Vegas lounge diva Trudy Carmichael made her highly anticipated NYC cabaret debut this week with the premiere of her explosive musical tell-all, "Trudy Carmichael: Just Who Does She Think She Is?".
Directed by Lennie Watts and created and performed by award-winning vocalist and musical improviser Robin Rothman, this production comes fresh off Trudy's run as a Miss Subways Finalist and wins for both the Judges' Choice and Grand Prize at the First Annual R.E.P. Awards. This strictly limited engagement is playing for two performances only at the historic cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama (343 W. 46th Street, NYC). The second performance will be July 19 at 4 pm.
In one of the most delightfully delusional debuts of the season, Trudy sets out to conquer the Big Apple cabaret scene, but as reality hits, she is forced to answer the ultimate question: Just who does she think she is? Backed by multi-MAC Award winner Tracy Stark on keys and Steve Whyte on drums, Trudy delivers a powerhouse evening of mashed-up show tunes, 80s pop anthems, plus an exclusive Q&A with the audience to inspire an improvised number. By peeling back the curtain and offering a rare and chaotic glimpse into her larger-than-life persona, Trudy serves up a reminder to all to celebrate your truth and never let anyone take away your inner sparkle.
Follow Robin on Instagram here for more on her and Trudy Carmichael.
Robin returns with one final show in NYC as Trudy Carmichael tomorrow on Sunday July 19 at 4 pm. Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.
See photos of the opening night on July 16 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Robin Rothman as "Trudy Carmichael." Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Steve Whyte (Percussion). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tracy Stark (Musical Director). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Trudy Carmichael. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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