NYC Free Outdoor Show Roundup: July 20-26 – Black House Radio, NYC Ska Orchestra & More

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See some of the top outdoor concerts across NYC's five boroughs this week with the Afro-Latino Festival NYC, Lincoln Center's Chinese Arts Week, jazz, a celebration of Black DJs, and more!

(In case you missed it, bookmark our list of free summer show series for more fun this season)

Carnegie Hall Citywide: Cerus Quartet at Madison Square Park

July 22 @ 6 pm

Info available here.

Discover the dynamic possibilities of a saxophone quartet in this free outdoor concert. With a vast repertoire of contemporary compositions—including premieres and commissions by some of today’s leading voices—as well as imaginative transcriptions of classical masterworks, the Cerus Quartet is on a mission to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music. Join us at Madison Square Park to experience the innovative ensemble that recently won the 2025 Concert Artists Guild Louis and Susan Meisel Prize, Gold Medal in the 2025 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, First Prize in the 2024 MTNA National Chamber Music Competition, and many more.

Free & no rsvp needed

Awakening Lion + Yingge Dance 南国醒 狮 x 英歌 at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

July 22 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

As part of the opening day's festivities for Lincoln Center's Chinese Arts Week, we present a performance of the millennia-old south China theater procession known as Xing Shi or the Awakening Lion (南国醒狮). The charismatic Awakening Lion hails originally from Guangdong, which is also the home of Yingge dance (英歌), a highly stylized and energetic folk dance that merges Chinese opera acrobatics, costuming and make-up with characters from classical novels such as White Snake and Water Margin. Both of these traditional arts will leap to life on The Dance Floor with the Awakening Lion Dance presented by Zhao Family Lion Dance Company, a UNESCO-recognized cultural heritage carrier, accompanied by the gravity-defying Fumei Youth Yingge Team from the town of Puning in Guangdong.

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: NYC Ska Orchestra at Bryant Park

July 24 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Experience the joy of a live performance by the NYC Ska Orchestra, which blends big-band jazz, soul, and R&B with the iconic Jamaican music styles of ska, mento, rock steady, reggae, and more. Led by celebrated trumpeter, singer, arranger, and educator Kevin Batchelor, this 20-piece big band also features legendary Jamaican percussionist-vocalist Larry MacDonald and Jamaican master drummer Carl Wright, who together have worked with Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer, Lee “Scratch” Perry, the Skatalites, Toots and the Maytals, and many others.

No rsvp needed

Jazz at the Bandshell: Cindy Blackman Santana Group + Patricia Brennan Septet + Lucía at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Friday July 24, 6 pm

Info available here.

Cindy Blackman Santana Group headlines an all-women jazz lineup alongside Mexican vibraphonist and composer Patricia Brennan, and Lucía, the 24-year-old Veracruz-born vocalist who won the 2022 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Blackman Santana is one of the most accomplished drummers of her generation, with a 40-year career as bandleader, recording artist, and live performer. The icon’s repertoire spans the realm of jazz, rock, and funk, showcasing her versatility behind the kit and in front of the mic.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.

Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ensemble Connect at Historic Richmond Town (Staten Island)

Saturday July 25 @ 5 pm

Info available here.

Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect is an evolving group of young professional musicians called “the new face of classical music for New York” (The New York Times). With virtuosity, versatility, and an irrepressible sense of adventure, the musicians perform a vast repertoire that ranges from historic standouts to lesser-known pieces and brand-new commissions. Hear them in a free afternoon performance at Historic Richmond Town!

No rsvp needed

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Brower Park with Black House Radio (Brooklyn)

Saturday July 25, 4 pm

Info available here.

Wear your dancing shoes to Brower Park in Crown Heights for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Pop-Up presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Chi Ossé and Rooftop Films. Your DJs for the night are presented by Black House Radio, a platform deeply rooted in house music, bridging generations and acting as a guiding light for Black DJs and their sound.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.



Sunday July 26 @ 6 Afro-Latinas: Susana Baca / Luedji Luna ft. Liniker / Lady G / Mai-Elka Prado ft. Lush Song Collective / DJ Agent DMZ at Central ParkSunday July 26 @ 6 pm

Info available here.

SummerStage has teamed up with Festival Latinidades and Afro-Latino Festival NYC to spotlight some of the world’s most talented Afro-Latina musicians. The lineup features Luedji Luna, one of the leading voices in contemporary Brazilian music, celebrated for her powerful artistry and commitment to amplifying Black narratives, alongside a very special guest: the outstanding Liniker. The two Latin GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters collaborated on “Harém,” a soulful track that has garnered hundreds of thousands of plays. Also appearing is Susana Baca, the Peruvian singer-songwriter, educator, folklorist, ethnomusicologist, and three-time Latin GRAMMY winner who once served as Peru’s Minister of Culture. Rounding out the bill is Afro-Latino Festival founder and singer-songwriter Mai-Elka Prado, performing with the Brooklyn-based Lush Song Collective.

No rsvp needed

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