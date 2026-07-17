Tony Danza, Linda Eder and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Linda Eder, Tony Danza, Paulo Szot and more.

Paulo Szot – July 20, 22, 26, & 27 at 7pm

The performance on July 27 will also be livestreamed. In a return engagement, with newly added songs, Paulo Szot returns to 54 Below in July.

54 Below presents Tony Award-winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) in a return engagement of An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot—a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond, with a few newly added songs.

With lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot promises an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Beloved for his award-winning turn in South Pacific and acclaimed performances in Chicago, Evita, My Fair Lady, & Juliet, and Hadestown, Szot brings the dramatic power, charm, and storytelling finesse of a true leading man to every song.

Paulo returns to 54 Below with the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier, promising an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry. Featuring special guest Kate Baldwin (Chicago, Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) on July 27 only.

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway and opera star who made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his Broadway debut, he received numerous honors, including the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

As a globally celebrated opera singer, he has appeared in more than 90 productions, including ten seasons at The Metropolitan Opera and engagements with La Scala, Paris Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, San Francisco Opera, and major orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, American Pops, and the Chicago Symphony. $85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Broadway's Next Hit Musical, Feat the Best Improvisers in NYC! – July 20 at 9:30pm

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards, a fully improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets Whose Line Is It Anyway. The best improvisers in NYC use your made-up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies, and choreography, with music created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award, then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical based on the winning song.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they return to 54 Below with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be you.

This performance is a special “Monday Masquerade Mash-up,” featuring three Phantoms from the hit Off-Broadway show. Emceed by Liz Coin, with musical direction and piano by Rick Hip-Flores. Presenters and improvisers include Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, and Rob Schiffmann. Joined by special guests Kyle Scatliffe, Jeremy Stolle, and Ryan Vona. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – July 21 & 29 at 7pm

Back by popular demand, one of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress for these very special performances.

She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now audiences can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton. $151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Across Her Universe: A Fiona Apple Tribute – July 21 at 9:30pm

Fiona Apple will not appear at this performance. Join us as we celebrate one of the most subversive and admired musicians of contemporary music, Fiona Apple. A musical prodigy, Apple has been producing critically acclaimed music since the '90s, inspiring generations with her raw, witty, and profound lyrics dealing with some of humanity’s most complex emotions.

Let our talented roster of musicians take you through a musical journey from her teenage debut Tidal all the way through Fetch the Bolt Cutters, her latest album, released in 2020, which earned perfect scores from many music critics.

Directed and produced by Jules Alati and Babs López, prepare yourself for a night of world-changing fun.

Featuring Jules Alati, Kyra Cioffi, Jackson Feudtner, Kelli Geiger, Babs Lopez, Natalia Isabel Lugo, Elizabeth Mandell, Maya Monteleone, Shaakirah Nazim-Harris, Cullen Parrish, Aidan Rawlinson, Rachel Rudolph, Nic Sylvester, Pierce Wheeler, and Katharine Yeargin.

Also joined by music director Shane Turner on piano, Tyler Arle on guitar and piano, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, and Sam Novotny on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

So What Issssss... A Pop Diva? – July 22 at 9:30pm

This performance will also be livestreamed. So what isssss... a pop diva? The category is... diva! Joe Marano returns to 54 Below, not as a performer but this time as a director and producer. Marano brings this show to 54 Below to pay homage to the pop divas we all know and love, with some of the songs even having a little twist.

With a cast of sixteen iconic and incredible performers, this spectacular night of star power will have you cheering, screaming, and reminiscing on the songs that make you feel like the divalicious diva that you are. Travel with us through the decades of divas, and watch how some of our amazing performers emulate them or make some of these well-known songs their own. The songs featured include music by Cher, Madonna, Elton John, George Michael, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Alicia Keys, and Avril Lavigne.

Music direction by Analise Levesque.

Featuring Adriana Aquino Andino, Jahir Borgo-Christian, Leanne Brunn, Courtney Burnett, Laura Castellano, Vicky Fleisch, Olivia Fornasieri, Rachel Garr, Samantha Gibbs, Gabriel M. Henry, Jenna Rose Husli, Nazmee Kamal, Paige Lewandrowski, Jett Roberts, and Cameron Walker. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories – July 23–25 at 7pm

Encore by popular demand, Tony Danza returns to 54 Below with his new show Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories. The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza brings his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. Music direction by James Sampliner. Joined by John Arbo on bass, Ed Caccavale on drums, James Sampliner on piano, and Dave Shoup on guitar.

Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song-and-dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and Honeymoon in Vegas, earning rave reviews. He received an Emmy nomination for The Practice and has appeared in Blue Bloods, Broad City, And Just Like That..., Rumble, Darby & the Dead, The Good Cop, There’s... Johnny!, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees)–$162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Black, Bold & Beautiful: A Celebration of Black Women Through Song, Spoken Word, and Storytelling – July 23 at 9:30pm

This performance will also be livestreamed. Black, Bold & Beautiful is a vibrant, electric evening honoring the voices, stories, and artistry of Black women. Part concert, part theater piece, and part celebration, this cabaret weaves together jazz, R&B, Broadway, gospel, spoken word, and comedy into a powerful tapestry of empowerment, vulnerability, and joy.

Opening with Nina Simone’s “Four Women,” the night journeys through classics like Billie Holiday’s “Stormy Weather” and Sarah Vaughan’s “Misty,” grooves with Jill Scott and Esperanza Spalding, and soars with Broadway anthems from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls.

The cast features artists whose work spans Broadway, national tours, regional theater, television, film, concert stages, cruise lines, and comedy. Produced by Desirée Dabney and Nesziah Dennis, directed by Dabney, with music direction and piano by Mara Smith.

Featuring Kamari Branch, Desirée Dabney, Nesziah Dennis, Steph Lyons, Dee-D Miller, Jana Nicole Prentiss, Asé Micah Tyler, Shawn Williams, and more stars to be announced. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Pop Off and Rock On – July 24 at 9:30pm

Lily Ervin and Ashley Miller, accompanied by a unique and rocking ensemble, present Pop Off and Rock On at 54 Below. Co-directed and produced by Ervin and Miller, the show is a showcase of the pop and rock songs singers have in their back pocket but rarely get to perform outside of an audition room. From bubbly chart-toppers to grungy throwbacks, Pop Off and Rock On reimagines favorite songs for an evening full of energy and fun.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Brooks Brady, Drea Campo, Dakara Cooper, Seth Crawford, Emma Dalessio, Eva Drakes, Giuliana Gallone, Bri Greeley, Emilie Hoosier, Gina Marie Incandela, Jacob Phillips, Ethan Sadkowski, Lily Schantz, Madeline Smith, and Joseph Thor. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! – July 25 at 9:30pm

Previous editions of this Scott Siegel concert event have become audience favorites, and now the series returns with a brand-new lineup.

If you skip through cast albums just to hear your favorite songs, this is the concert for you. Hear beloved Broadway classics performed by today's stars just the way audiences love them.

Scott Siegel, creator of Town Hall's Broadway by the Year series and more than 500 Broadway-themed concert events, produces, directs, and hosts the evening.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring Kylie Heyman, Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Demiah Latreece, Nick Manna, Izaya Perrier, Sophie Rapeijko, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced. $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Live at 54 Below

54 Below’s streaming series makes select performances accessible to audiences around the world. Performances are presented live with a seven-camera production and are available only during the live event.

The following performances will be streamed live:

So What Issssss... A Pop Diva? — July 22 at 9:45pm ET ($33.44, includes $5.44 in fees)

Black, Bold & Beautiful — July 23 at 9:45pm ET ($33.44, includes $5.44 in fees)

Paulo Szot — July 27 at 7pm ET ($33.44, includes $5.44 in fees)

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