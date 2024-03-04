TABBY TWITCH'S PRIME: A BURLESQUE TROT to be Presented at The Gray Mare in April

The performance will take place April 4th at 8pm at The Gray Mare.

Mar. 04, 2024
Tabby Twitch's Prime is a celebration of excellence in burlesque. A racy romp set in an elegant East Village tavern, this show features a ravishing array of artists at the height of their powers.

April 4th at 8pm at The Gray Mare, 61 Second Avenue, NYC. $20 in advance, $25 cash at the door.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/834728544547

Scheduled to appear: Fem Appeal, Larry Darnell Penn, Lily Lavalocks, Witch Tulips.




