TABBY TWITCH'S PRIME: A BURLESQUE TROT to be Presented at The Gray Mare in April

The performance will take place April 4th at 8pm at The Gray Mare.
Tabby Twitch's Prime is a celebration of excellence in burlesque. A racy romp set in an elegant East Village tavern, this show features a ravishing array of artists at the height of their powers.
April 4th at 8pm at The Gray Mare, 61 Second Avenue, NYC. $20 in advance, $25 cash at the door.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/834728544547
Scheduled to appear: Fem Appeal, Larry Darnell Penn, Lily Lavalocks, Witch Tulips.
