T.3's New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CD

The EP also features Morgan James (Godspell) and Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time).

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 2 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer Photo 4 Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer

T.3's New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CD

SNC Records has released the new EP from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith. Option Up, the 6-track collection that marks the group's major label debut following several successful independent releases, is available on CD today, Friday, January 26. It was released on digital and streaming platforms last month. The EP features special guests Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked), Morgan James (Godspell) and Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time). With over 425k followers and 5 million views on TikTok, 126k Instagram followers, and 39k YouTube subscribers, the group's soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. The EP was produced by Brett Castro. To stream or download Option Up, or order the CD, please visit T3OptionUp.lnk.to/Album

Option Up opens with “Dilly Dilly,” an infectious pop number written by the group's three members. It's followed by “Carry On Wayward Son,” which first helped establish the trio's online popularity with close to five million combined views. The track is a high-flying interpretation of the classic rock staple from Kansas, written by the band's guitarist Kerry Livgrin. Another highlight is “Bring Him Home,” originally from the musical Les Misérables, an intimate and heartfelt rendition of the theater classic. The EP is rounded up with two more original numbers, “When I Knew You” and “Giiirl,” and concludes with an epic medley of Disney classics – featuring Broadway stars Shoshana Bean, Morgan James, and Aisha Jackson – which will help redefine these songs for a new generation of music lovers. Full details are at www.T3official.com.

Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway's Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken

Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He was training at Penn State University. @jimhogan220

Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan currently plays Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He was recently seen as Malcolm McGregor in The Full Monty at North Shore Music Theatre. He is an alumni of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod's professional a cappella group. @Brendanjacobsmith

“Option Up” Track List

1) Dilly Dilly (Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan, and Brendan Jacob Smith)

2) Carry On Wayward Son (Kerry Livgrin)

3) When I Knew You (Brendan Jacob Smith, with Miriam Bursky-Tammam, Johnny DelToro, and Hannah Tobias)

4) Giiirl (Liam Fennecken)

5) Bring Him Home (Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boublil, and Herbert Kretzmer)

6) Disney Medley – featuring Shoshana Bean, Morgan James and Aisha Jackson

“When You Wish Upon a Star” (Ned Washington and Leigh Harline – from Pinocchio)

“Part of Your World” (Alan Menken and Howard Ashman – from The Little Mermaid)

“A Whole New World” (Alan Menken and Tim Rice – from Aladdin)

“Colors of the Wind” (Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz – from Pocahontas)

“Out There” (Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz – from The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

“I Won't Say (I'm In Love)” (Alan Menken and David Zippel – from Hercules)

“Reflection” (Matthew Wilder and David Zippel – from Mulan)

“How Far I'll Go” (Lin-Manuel Miranda – from Moana)

“Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – from Frozen 2)



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATE Photo
Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATER

54 Below will present Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious in 54 Celebrates the Marquis Theatre.

2
Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room Photo
Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room

See photos from Artemisia LeFay's Spirit Soiree at The Back Room.

3
Interview: ARI AXELROD Talks About His New Show, AN EVENING WITH ARI AXELROD at Birdland Photo
Interview: ARI AXELROD Talks About His New Show, AN EVENING WITH ARI AXELROD at Birdland

Award-winning singer Ari Axelrod is a cabaret and theater veteran, appearing in shows like FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Paper Mill Playhouse and acclaimed solo shows including A PLACE FOR US and ARI'S ARIAS. We spoke about his upcoming show, AN EVENING WITH ARI AXELROD, a self-portrait of sorts, which will play at Birdland Jazz Club next week on Monday January 29th at 7 pm.

4
Sally Mayes to Present NOW AND THEN: JAZZ STANDARD TIME at The Green Room 42 Photo
Sally Mayes to Present NOW AND THEN: JAZZ STANDARD TIME at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite Sally Mayes in “Now and Then: Jazz Standard Time,” the second installment of her new concert series.

More Hot Stories For You

Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATERKate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATER
Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back RoomPhotos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room
Sally Mayes to Present NOW AND THEN: JAZZ STANDARD TIME at The Green Room 42Sally Mayes to Present NOW AND THEN: JAZZ STANDARD TIME at The Green Room 42
Julie Benko to Celebrate Mardi Gras at Birdland Jazz ClubJulie Benko to Celebrate Mardi Gras at Birdland Jazz Club

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You