Susanne Mack to Bring FRAGMENTS to Pangea for Two Performances

German born New York-based vocalist Susanne Mack is returning to Pangea (178 Second Avenue) for two (2) performances of her all-new show, "Fragments," a celebration of human resilience and our deep connectedness to one another in times of separation, disruption, and confusion. The shows will be presented on Friday, February 25 and Thursday, March 3, 2022. Both shows are at 7pm. There is a $25 cover charge and a 2-drink minimum. Tickets may be obtained at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60572.

Conceived during the pandemic together with her collaborators Paul Greenwood and Barb Jungr, the show explores how we all keep going in times of disruption and uncertainty and what really matters. Through an insightful, heartfelt, and often comical lens, we learn a lesson or two about resilience.

Paul Greenwood has done all the arrangements of the beautiful collection of songs by David Shire/Richard Maltby, Jr., David Bowie, John Prine, Carole King, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Charles Trenet, Burt Bacharach, Stephen Sondheim, Elton John, and the Beatles. British cabaret star Barb Jungr directs the show remotely from her home in England.

Susanne Mack: FRAGMENTS plays Pangea (178 Second Avenue) on Thursday, February 25 and Friday, March 3 @ 7pm. There is a $25 cover charge and a 2-drink minimum. Tickets are available here. For more information, please call (212) 995-0900.

Susanne Mack is a New York based, German born singer, writer and solo performer. Her work has been performed in Germany, Switzerland and in various cabaret clubs in NYC and at the United Solo Theater Festival. Storytelling is a central element in all of Susanne's shows. Her narrative often reflects upon the challenges she's experienced while growing up in Europe and share the discoveries of a life lived between two worlds - Europe and America. Mack's shows are moving and heartfelt, leavened with wit and moments of joy. "One might call Susanne Mack a modern-day Marlene Dietrich. Her conversation with her audience is real, frank, touching and so intelligent. Susanne Mack is an original." (Stephen Mosher, Broadway World).