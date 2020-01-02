Storytellers Evening With Kevin Marcy On Sale Now

Enjoy an incredible evening with Nashville singer/songwriter Kevin Marcy, highlighting all original music. With flavors of blues and country, Kevin's songwriting career spans decades.

After forming a group with his siblings, the Marcy Brothers band, Kevin had two major label record deals with Warner Brothers Records and Atlantic Records, yielding a top 40 song with Cotton Pickin' Time and three #1 videos -- each remaining at #1 for 10 weeks. He went on to write for three major publishing companies in Nashville, resulting in a body of work comprised of hundreds of songs, several of which have been cut by various artists.

One of his more recent songs (364 Days To Go) was cut by Brad Paisley for Paisley's Christmas album. After years of touring, Kevin wanted to be home with his children in Tennessee. His children now grown, Kevin has returned to California. He has recently released another album and has returned to the stage to the delight of audiences nationwide.



Wildwood Performing Arts is extremely proud to soon announce two young songwriters who will join Kevin Marcy in this intimate platform for live music.



A glass of wine or ice cold beer is included in the price of your ticket. Tapas style cuisine will be available for additional purchase (Mexican, Asian, Hawaiian, & Italian influences, to name a few.)





Proceeds benefit the Foundation's educational programs.



Due to the intimate venue, seating is limited. Our last event sold out. Secure your seats today!





