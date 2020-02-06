Stew Frimer is Bringing WHO SAYS YOU NEED TO HAVE A THEME? to Don't Tell Mama

Stew Frimer is Bringing WHO SAYS YOU NEED TO HAVE A THEME? to Don't Tell Mama

Stew Frimer is Bringing WHO SAYS YOU NEED TO HAVE A THEME? to Don't Tell Mama on March 14th.

With songs ranging from The Eagles, Jerome Kerns, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Michel Legrand, Bernstein, the obligatory Sondheim, Stew Frimer, former children's therapist whose interests include kick boxing and trapeze brings back his unique show of stories to the stage.

Find out what happened to the kid who got picked last and had to play right field.

Where:

343 W. 46th St.

When:

March 14th at 4pm

Reserve:

212-757-0788

For more information visit:

donttellmamanyc.com/shows




