Stephanie Blythe, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Karen Slack Perform Thanksgiving Variety Show

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Mezzo-Soprano Stephanie Blythe in Plenty to be Thankful For (A Thanksgiving Variety Show). The cast includes Stephanie Blythe, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Karen Slack.

The performance takes place on Friday, November 20 at 7pm ET / 6pm CT / 4pm PT.

Purchase tickets at https://ourconcerts.live/thanksgiving

Fans and friends who want to possibly be featured in the "Plenty to Be Thankful For" streaming event on November 20 are invited to submit a 10-second video explaining what they are thankful for and/or film themselves singing the chorus along with Ms. Blythe performing "It Had To Be You" to Rachel.sokolow@ourconcerts.live by Tuesday, November 17th.

Turn the 2020 bingo card over and use it as a coaster, opera star Stephanie Blythe is heralding in the holidays with the first in a series of streaming variety shows that will fill you with cheer, warmth, and wonder. The mezzo-soprano is joined by special guests Anthony Roth Costanzo and Karen Slack for her "Plenty to be Thankful For" streaming concert event on Friday, November 20, and will also perform in a special December holiday spectacular, the details of which will soon be announced. The concerts are presented by OurConcerts.live.



Ms. Blythe is an opera star and recitalist, and one of the most highly respected and critically acclaimed artists of her generation. Since making her Met Opera debut 25 years ago, she has gone on to perform on many of the world's great stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National Opera, and the San Francisco and Chicago Lyric Operas. When she is not gracing the world's leading stages, she serves as artistic director of the Graduate Vocal Arts Program at the Bard College Conservatory of Music.



She's also an absolute treasure. The Seattle Times wrote Blythe is "so powerful and so artful that she made the term 'commanding the stage' seem completely inadequate." Now just imagine what she will do for your seasonal celebration. Not going home for the holiday? Blythe can absolutely fill in at your table; she'll be the sister who will keep you doubled-over laughing, the confidant with whom you sneak out to misbehave, and always, always the one who got away. Hilarious, intelligent, and empathetic, she'll share the happiness and connection she feels onstage through this incredible event filled with music, revelry, and memory - and, most importantly, gratitude.



On November 20, Ms. Blythe and her blue ukulele will host a joyful and meaningful Thanksgiving variety show and sing-along from her home in the Poconos. The program features her dear friends and opera stars Anthony Roth Costanzo and Karen Slack. Mr. Costanzo is the countertenor who gained rave reviews in Philip Glass's Akhnaten at the English National Opera in London and the MET Opera in New York and is an exclusive UMG/ Decca Gold recording artist. Ms. Slack is a soprano who performed Serena in Porgy and Bess at the MET Opera and who currently serves as a co-Artistic Advisor at Portland Opera, with Damien Geter. Ms. Slack has gathered quite an international following delivering her #kikikonversations on YouTube and Facebook.



The concert will include beloved selections from the American songbook and the world premiere of a new song by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer William Bolcom, setting poetry by Ms. Blythe to music. Blythe's performance of this timeless repertoire pays a special, personal tribute to her grandfather, who had a great love for the American songbook. These songs are the soundtrack to her memories of visiting him.



"What I love most about singing works from the American songbook is the different kind of connection I get to build with the audience. We're suspended in this shimmering intimate space created by the songs I'm performing and the memories they recall. I've had so many people say to me after a show, 'you brought my mother back to me, you brought my father back to me.' My audience isn't just hearing me sing, they are hearing their loved ones too," says Ms. Blythe.



