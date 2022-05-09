Steinhardt Vocal Performance Class Of '22 Celebrates ENDINGS & BEGINNINGS

A lot can happen in 4 (ish) years... Witness the rising stars of Steinhardt's Vocal Performance Class of 2022 in their Green Room 42 debut, this Sunday May 9 at 9:30pm!

After years honing their skills, Steinhardt's MT Class of 2022 is ready to take their talent from 35 W. 4th Street to the Green Room 42 - and beyond. They'll be remembering college, COVID, and everything in between with an evening of musical theatre duets, trios, and more - celebrating all of life's endings and beginnings.

The concert is directed by Taylor Haven Holt (Hamilton Angelica Tour) with musical direction by T.C. Kincer and produced by Joey Mervis & Riverbend Production Co. The cast of talented up-and-comers includes Zachary Anderson, Elizabeth Bedley, Sonali Aliah Burns, Myles Carter, Ellie Condello, Jose Contreras, Elisa Diaz, Isabel Gray, Jennifer Hawkins, Hannah Heil, Lauryn Hurley, Alyssa Jaffe, Abrah Ophelia Katzman, Emelie Latzer, Bianca Maniglia, Brendon McCray, Joey Mervis, Laura Mock, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, Renee Shohet, Marques Stewart & Celeste Vandermillen.

For one performance only this concert will rock the stage of The Green Room 42 on May 15 at 9:30p. Tickets are available now from $15-49.

Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.