Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE

The talented staff of The Drama Book Shop are back on Sunday, June 25th to bring queer joy and bangin' showtunes to Don't Tell Mama! Drama @ Mama: Pride will feature performances of songs from your favorite shows, including La Cage aux Folles, Dogfight, The Prom, and more!

Performers include Aaron Clark Burstein, Chelsea Carll, TJ D'Angelo, Xavier Moses, Christopher Noffke, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment provided by Nick Guerrero!

Cover charge is $15 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Doors open at 6:15pm with a showtime of 7:00pm.

Come join the fun and reserve your seat here: Click Here