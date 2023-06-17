Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE

The concert will be on June 25.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 2 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 3 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE

The talented staff of The Drama Book Shop are back on Sunday, June 25th to bring queer joy and bangin' showtunes to Don't Tell Mama! Drama @ Mama: Pride will feature performances of songs from your favorite shows, including La Cage aux Folles, Dogfight, The Prom, and more!

Performers include Aaron Clark Burstein, Chelsea Carll, TJ D'Angelo, Xavier Moses, Christopher Noffke, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment provided by Nick Guerrero!

Cover charge is $15 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Doors open at 6:15pm with a showtime of 7:00pm.

Come join the fun and reserve your seat here: Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Margo Brown to Reprise FOREVER ME WITH LOVE at Dont Tell Mama in July Photo
Margo Brown to Reprise FOREVER ME WITH LOVE at Don't Tell Mama in July

Vocalist Margo Brown will reprise her celebrated show, Forever Me with Love, with two shows in July at Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan. Margo Brown is the 2022 Broadway World Award Winner for Best Duo Show, You're Nothing Without Me, with Lisa Dellarossa, and a 2018 Broadway World Award Winner (Best Debut Show) for Margo Sings Mercer.

2
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Samantha Paulys Concert Tribute to Ariana Grande This Mon Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Samantha Pauly's Concert Tribute to Ariana Grande This Month

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX the Musical on Broadway, on Monday, June 26 at 7:00 PM.

3
BROADWAY SESSIONS Keeps On Keepin On Photo
BROADWAY SESSIONS Keeps On Keepin' On

Broadway Sessions is fun, engaging, theatrical – and celebrating its 15th anniversary.

4
Projectorfest to Present 16 Multimedia-Fueled Solo Comedy Shows at Caveat Photo
Projectorfest to Present 16 Multimedia-Fueled Solo Comedy Shows at Caveat

Projectorfest, a showcase of 16 ambitious multimedia-driven solo comedy shows, will take over the stage at Caveat June 27-30. Comedians will bring their stories to life with projected animations, PowerPoints, videos, interactive graphics, live camera feeds, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You