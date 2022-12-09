Stacey Kent, Svetlana's Big Band And More Coming Up At Birdland, December 13 - December 25

Get full details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running December 13 through December 25. Come celebrate the holidays!

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Stacey Kent, Svetlana's Big Band and Monty Alexander Trio.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find Dave Pietro, Michael Kanan Trio and Champian Fulton.

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater December 13 through December 25

December 13-17 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/13-15); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/16-17) - Birdland Jazz Club

Stacey Kent

A singer of marvelous talent, Stacey Kent's beautiful voice and natural musicality have been the feature of 11 studio albums, including Platinum, Double-Gold and Gold records that have garnered her a much-deserved worldwide audience. With performances in over 55 countries during her stellar career, Kent's global fandom makes perfect sense because of her miraculous fluency singing in French, Italian, German, Portuguese and English. Over the course of two decades as a recording artist, Kent's vision has broadened beyond the Great American Songbook: French and Brazilian classics also feature prominently in her contemporary work. Her latest album, Songs From Other Places, was released September of 2021. For this special week at Birdland, Kent is backed by her normal group of veteran collaborators. Her new studio album, Summer Me, Winter Me, is set for 2023 release.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 13 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at their 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 14 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 14 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night in the Theater with guest Harry Allen

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week, it's Harry Allen.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 15 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Dave Pietro

One of the foremost saxophonists in the jazz world for the past several decades, Dave Pietro is renowned for his writing, arranging, bandleading, soloing, and large ensemble work. His membership over the years in the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, and Toshiko Akiyoshi's Orchestra belies his affinity for imaginative, fulfilling composition and robust improvisation. Pietro's own projects have included a who's who of contemporary jazz stardom since his recording career began in 1994 with Forgotten Dreams, an album featuring Dave Holland, Bill Stewart, Kenny Werner and Ben Monder. Over the next nearly three decades on the international jazz scene, Pietro established himself with scores of recording credits on projects by artists such as David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, and Chaka Khan. He continues to write and record original work, his latest effort being 2020's HyperSphere, released on Artist Share.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 16 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



December 18 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

New York Holidays with Svetlana's Big Band!

Svetlana's Big Band combines the classic big band sound, thrilling arrangements by the best NYC big band arrangers, and Svetlana's own captivating front woman stage presence and vocals-at once "lush" (NY Music Daily) and "energetic" (Wall Street Journal). The band reflects the idealism of the vintage swing band sound while offering a thrilling experience for jazz lovers and 21st century modern audiences alike, and for this special evening, Svetlana has prepared a heartwarming set of her favorite songs for the holidays. The band is co-directed by Emily Fredrickson (Dee Dee Bridgewater Big Band) and includes NYC top talent, including Jason Marshall, Nicole Glover, Willerm Delisfort, Curtis Nowosad, Wayne Tucker, Anthony Hervey, and more. So "prepare to swing and be moved!" (JazzLives) and experience the "sweet and naughty" (JazzLives) magic in this special New York Holidays show celebrating the things that bring us together-even when it's cold outside!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 18 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



December 19 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Michael Kanan Trio

The mission for The Michael Kanan Trio is clear: swing! Whether playing their own compositions, jazz classics, or a selection from their vast repertoire of standards, the trio plays melodies that sing and rhythms that dance. The group is always engaged in a three-way conversation in which and any of the instruments might suggest a new direction. Pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Neal Miner have been playing together in New York for over 30 years, and for the last 11 years have been in the group of vocal great Jane Monheit. Guitarist Greg Ruggiero completes the trio with his rich, warm sound and lyrical style. The group has a telepathic rapport creates a sound both historic and very much of the moment. They often perform at Mezzrow, the famous Greenwich Village club, where they made two live recordings. The trio also performs at The Django (in the Roxy Hotel), and Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 20-24 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/20-22); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/23-24) - Birdland Jazz Club

Monty Alexander Trio

A master pianist with 70 years in music, Monty Alexander is a jazz legend. Named the 5th greatest jazz pianist in history in Hal Leonard's Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time, Alexander's achievements have earned him the highest honors: native Jamaica granted him the title of Commander in the Order of Distinction; Institute of Jamaica awarded him the Musgrave Medal; and the University of the West Indies bestowed upon him an honorary doctorate. What makes this 23-time guest of the Montreux Jazz Festival such a beloved figure? According to him, it is his insatiable capacity "to build up the heat and kick up a storm"-a joyful skill that has been recorded on over 70 discs as a leader. He is sure to uplift his listeners this week at Birdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 20 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 21 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 21 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Pasquale Grasso and Rodney Jones

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Pasquale Grasso and Rodney Jones

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." This week it's Pasquale Grasso and Rodney Jones.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 22-25 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (12/22); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/23-25) - Birdland Theater

Christmas with Champian Fulton

This Christmas, celebrate with something special-and something special indeed is Champian Fulton, singer and pianist par excellence. Daughter of trumpeter Stephen Fulton, Champian grew up inside the world of jazz, and as she grew she developed a swinging sound on the piano and a voice beyond her years-a sound reminiscent of the old master vocalists. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 14 albums to her name, she is understandably a Birdland fan favorite. Fulton returns to the jazz club for three nights culminating in a Christmas night celebration that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Enjoy Champian's latest album, Live From Lockdown, with her father Stephen Fulton, for a taste of this great artist's style.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 25 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum