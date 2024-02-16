Spotlight: ANDRE DE SHIELDS at 54 Below

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime evening with the Tony winner! After decades filled with taking risks and opening doors, André De Shields reflects on a peak career moment with this very special anniversary concert to celebrate Black History Month.

In 1984, André De Shields' Haarlem Nocturne opened on Broadway at the Latin Quarter. About the show, The New York Amsterdam News reported, “It’s a sensational musical… it’s very contemporary, although it does pay homage to the best of Black music’s past, present, and with its original songs, future.”

Now, 78-year old showstopper De Shields is back with a celebration of his eponymous Broadway musical from four decades ago! Expect roof-raising recreations of the beloved music from the show, never-before-heard stories, and even a reunion or two, as well as the wit, elegance and charm that the master entertainer has become known for. André De Shields is being accompanied by Original Musical Director and Cast Member Marc Shaiman.

In an illustrious career that has spanned more than half a century, André De Shields has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator. His notable theatrical appearances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty, Play On!, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and the title role in The Wiz. De Shields was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for his universally praised role as the messenger to the gods, Hermes, in Hadestown. He is an inductee of the Theater Hall of Fame.

