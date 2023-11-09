Spend Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend With Preeminent Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt at SMOKE Jazz Club



Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt leads his powerful and compelling quintet—with vibraphonist Jalen Baker, guitarist Alex Wintz, bassist Leighton Harrell, and drummer Allan Mednard—fresh off their fall tour of Europe. One of the great trumpet players of his generation, Pelt’s style and approach place him squarely in the tradition of giants like Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard. Of his recent work, the influential blog Burning Ambulance says, “He’s on an extended journey, taking snapshots along the way, and jazz fans would do well to follow him.” The Guardian called his latest project Griot: This Is Important! “a bold jazz attempt at bridge-building in a fragmented age.”



Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City’s premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.

When: Friday-Sunday Nov 24-26 @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Smoke Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rd Street.

Tickets: In-Person $25-$60. Livestream $15 (Fri & Sat Only). For more information and to make reservations, please visit Click Here.

Jeremy Pelt Quintet

Jeremy Pelt – trumpet

Jalen Baker – vibraphone

Alex Wintz – guitar

Leighton Harrell – bass

Allan Mednard – drums

