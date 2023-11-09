Spend Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend With Preeminent Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt at SMOKE Jazz Club

Performances are November 24-26, 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

Spend Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend With Preeminent Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt at SMOKE Jazz Club


Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt leads his powerful and compelling quintet—with vibraphonist Jalen Baker, guitarist Alex Wintz, bassist Leighton Harrell, and drummer Allan Mednard—fresh off their fall tour of Europe. One of the great trumpet players of his generation, Pelt’s style and approach place him squarely in the tradition of giants like Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard. Of his recent work, the influential blog Burning Ambulance says, “He’s on an extended journey, taking snapshots along the way, and jazz fans would do well to follow him.” The Guardian called his latest project Griot: This Is Important! “a bold jazz attempt at bridge-building in a fragmented age.”
 
Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City’s premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com. 

When: Friday-Sunday Nov 24-26 @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Smoke Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rd Street.

Tickets: In-Person $25-$60. Livestream $15 (Fri & Sat Only). For more information and to make reservations, please visit Click Here.

 Jeremy Pelt Quintet 
Jeremy Pelt – trumpet
Jalen Baker – vibraphone 
Alex Wintz – guitar
Leighton Harrell – bass
Allan Mednard – drums
 






RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Photo
Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY

Last night at Carnegie Hall, November 1918: The Great War & The Great Gatsby played to a sold-out audience ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, 2023. Check out photos and video footage from the performance here!

2
Photos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!

The Renaissance Theatre has released all new photos and video footage from Hello, Dolly!, starring Jennifer Simard, the second production of the Park National Bank Broadway Series Season.

3
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike Photo
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike

It has been reported that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors, has officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Hollywood's major film studios, signaling the end of the 118-day actors’ strike.

4
Amber Ruffin, Jonathan Groff, And More Join Bloomingdales and BC/EFA For Holiday Window Un Photo
Amber Ruffin, Jonathan Groff, And More Join Bloomingdale's and BC/EFA For Holiday Window Unveiling

As the ultimate holiday gifting destination, Bloomingdale's announces a series of holiday programming including The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Wonka, and window unveiling in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HADESTOWN
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You