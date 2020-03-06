Special Birthday Discount Offered For The IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA at The Duplex

The Rigano Songbook, brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano, are offering a special limited time discount to their 7th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza, playing at The Duplex on Friday March 13th at 6:30pm.

Every year The Rigano Songbook gathers to sing original songs, muse on fate and hubris, and celebrate the anniversary of the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar. For David's birthday this Sunday, he has decided to give you all the gift of a special birthday discount. Visit purplepass.com/rigano0313 and use the code IDES20HBD for $5 off the online cover charge. This discount will only be available through Monday, March 9, so be sure to get your discount now!

Returning to the Extravaganza this year will be frequent Rigano Songbook collaborators Ian Brodsky (John Carney's Begin Again, In Love with the Arrow Collar Man), Alexandra de Suze (Encores!), Esjae (Hair int'l. tour, ABC's For Life), and Amanda Nicholas (Wild Women of Planet Wongo, Broadway On Deck). Joining the Extravaganza for the first time are Jody Smith Harper, Adam LaSalle (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Olivia Manlove, and Alexander Sovronsky (Mother of the Maid at The Public).

David and Paul are the writers of musicals and cabarets including The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Facing East, "I Ought to Behave" and other Naughty Songs, and their award-winning You Heard It Here.

For tickets, please visit http://www.purplepass.com/rigano0313

$20 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre, $25 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You