Singer John Minnock and Dave Liebman, Celebrate SIMPLICITY Album Release At 54 Below, August 4

Repertoire selections include original compositions and nuanced treatment of familiar songs.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Singer John Minnock reunites with saxophonist-composer and NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman to celebrate the release of their album, Simplicity, at 54 Below on Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 PM.

Repertoire selections include original compositions and nuanced treatment of familiar songs, each reflecting harmonic sophistication, subtlety and homage to his beloved LGBTQ community. The new title song "Simplicity" was written by David Shire. Simplicity is the follow-up to Mr. Minnock's 2020 release Herring Cove, with material remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man. Herring Cove also included a new song written for that album by David Shire, "After All These Years."

Tickets are $30-$40; VIP Seating: $50; Premiums: $65 plus a $25 Food/Beverage minimum.

54 Below is located at 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC


