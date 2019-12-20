Singer Chris Mann Will Sing Tribute To Tony Bennett At Feinstein's/54 Below

Singer and actor, Chris Mann, will be performing at Feinstein's / 54 Below in NYC, where he will sing tribute to one of his idols, Tony Bennett! The show, Bennett--From Gershwin to Gaga: An Evening with Chris Mann and the Tony Bennett Songbook will take place on Wednesday, January 15th at 9:30PM.

Bennett--From Gershwin to Gaga features an exciting and unexpected set list ranging from Tony Bennett's most famous Great American and Broadway Songbook repertoire, to the biggest pop hits of his most famous collaborators. Most notably, Mann will celebrate Bennett's 2015 Grammy-winning collaboration with Lady Gaga with a mind-blowing, 6 1/2 minute Lady Gaga mashup.

Chris Mann is no stranger to the spotlight. His debut album Roads (Universal/Republic Records) hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and appeared on the Billboard Top 200 and iTunes charts. His sophomore release, Constellation, followed suit, also topping the Billboard and iTunes charts.

Mann lit up a global audience with his 2012 post Super Bowl XLVI performance on NBC's The Voice which was watched by a record-breaking 37.6 million viewers. His chart-topping duet with superstar Christina Aguilera solidified him as one of the most unique voices in the history of the show.

Continuing his meteoric rise, Mann then starred in his own concert and holiday TV specials for PBS, Chris Mann In Concert: A Mann For All Seasons and Home For Christmas. Riding the wave of success, he toured to sold-out audiences across America, Mexico and Asia.

As one of the most sought-after talents in music, television and on stage, Mann was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour. Mann donned the iconic mask for over 700 performances with critics hailing him as "the best Phantom since Michael Crawford."

Mann is currently touring the country with his hit new concert, From Gershwin to Gaga: Celebrating the Tony Bennett Songbook. Audiences are rejoicing the evening celebrating the long and diverse career a living legend. From American Songbook and Broadway classics to Lady Gaga hits, Mann delivers a dynamic, one of a kind show of Tony Bennett's music reaching every generation and proves that, truly, "Love is Here to Stay."

His latest studio release, NOISE!, features feel-good singles penned by Mann. The sound dons bass-filled urban swagger topped with vintage horns and soulful, falsetto melodies harkening the best of Justin Timberlake and John Legend. The result is a brand of soul pop that's mannered, even elegant, while making you want to dance all around the room. NOISE also features a powerful duet with one of Mann's idols, Grammy-winning artist, India.Arie.

Mann has performed with the National Symphony for President Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., at New York City's famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert and starred in his own symphony tour across the country. He has also performed on Ellen, The Today Show, Conan, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with James Cordon and Christmas in Washington. He was also an original member of the Dalton Academy Warblers on the hit TV show Glee.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://54below.com/events/from-gershwin-to-gaga-an-evening-with-chris-mann-and-the-tony-bennett-songbook/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You