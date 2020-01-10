Sierra Boggess, Deonte Warren, Nick Cartell and More Set To Perform In Fundraising Show For Elizabeth Warren

Performers from across New York City will come together for Songs of Persistence: An Elizabeth Warren Musical Fundraiser on Monday, January 13th at The West End Lounge. Through songs about dreaming big, fighting hard, and persisting, they will be celebrating democracy and the importance of getting off the sidelines to fight for what you believe in. This event is for everyone, regardless of who you support.

Featuring performances from Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera), Deonte Warren (Disney's Aladdin), Nick Cartell (Les Miserables National Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots, Disaster!), Josh Daniel (Book of Mormon), Shelby Anderson, Annabelle Fox, Meghan Glogower, Nissa Kahle, Erin Maya, Megan McGarey, Maria Fernanda Paredes-Limon, Katie Rose, Angelica Richie, and Carlita Victoria.

Music Direction by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Escape to Margaritaville).

Monday, January 13th

Doors 6:30, Show 7:00

The West End Lounge (955 West End Ave)

$15 suggested donation. All donations directly benefit the Elizabeth Warren campaign.

Reserve your seat: tiny.cc/songsofpersistence

All are welcome.





