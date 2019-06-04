She's Back & Feelin' Good - Sharon K. Janda Returns To Don't Tell Mama NYC

She's back! Sharon K. Janda will be once again be entertaining audiences for two nights only in her new show, "Back... & Feelin' Good!" at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

This all new cabaret will feature songs to celebrate and uplift your spirits! From her roots in Detroit to the excitement that is her life in New York City, Sharon brings it all to the stage. Her previous shows in Detroit and New York were sellouts!

This one promises to be a night to remember. Sharon will be joined onstage by musicians, dancers, singers, and special guest comedian Nancy Parker.

The evening will also feature some new numbers from her upcoming project based on the life of Sophie Tucker, "The Last of the Red Hot Mama's." If you are looking for a great way to spend a Saturday night or the perfect Father's Day outing, look no further! Sharon K. Janda will have you feelin' good and wanting to come back!

Sat. June 15 8pm

Sun. June 16 4:30pm

Don't Tell Mama - 343 W. 46th Street NYC

$15 cash / 2 drink minimum Reservations 212-757-0788





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You