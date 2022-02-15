Shana Farr to Sing THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Shana Farr in Whistling Away the Dark: The Songbook of Julie Andrews on Sunday, March 13 at 7:00PM.

Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore performance of Whistling Away the Dark: The Songbook of Julie Andrews. Just back from London, this 5-star, critically acclaimed show is packed with iconic songs from Broadway and the great American Songbook that have become synonymous with Ms. Andrews. Celebrating the English rose who quickly became America's sweetheart, Ms. Farr brings her own voice and interpretations to these classics, weaving together a splendid evening of music and stories. With numbers from Thoroughly Modern Millie, My Fair Lady, Disney's Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Victor/Victoria, Camelot, Darling Lili, Star!, and of course, The Sound of Music, you do NOT want to miss this one-night encore performance of a show with many of your favorites.

Mark Hartman will be the Music Director for this performance with arrangements by Jon Weber and Fred Barton.

Shana Farr in Whistling Away the Dark: The Songbook of Julie Andrews plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 13, 2022 at 7:00pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Shana Farr



Shana is a classically trained actress/singer and award-winning supper club/cabaret/concert performer who has played at venues such as Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall), Jazz at Lincoln Center (Rose Theater), Feinsteins at The Regency, Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, and The Missouri Theatre as well as London's Crazy Coqs and The Pheasantry, to name a few.

She has performed leading roles in musical theater, operettas and plays. New York highlights are: Ruth in Blithe Spirit, Marion Paroo in The Music Man, Hanna Glawari in The Merry Widow, Miss Lucy in Sweet Bird of Youth, Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, Melissa Gardner in Love Letters, the title role of Princess Ida, Princess Margaret in The Student Prince, Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance, and Elsie Maynard in The Yeomen Of The Guard at venues including New York City Center, McCarter Theater, York Theatre Company, Rhynsburger Theatre, and with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, amongst others. www.shanafarr.com

Instagram: @shanafarr; Facebook: @shananfarr