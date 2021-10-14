Shakespearean Cabaret Co. to Present WHORES AND WEEPING WOMEN
Our contemporary role models are rock stars, but in Shakespeare's time the Queens were tweeting selfies just the same.
Written and performed by Carla Kissane http://carlakissane.com, with musical arrangements and composition by Andrew Patterson, WHORES AND WEEPING WOMEN is a maelstrom of archetypal ancestry, an irreverent mash-up of contemporary music and Shakespearean text that follows the greatest of Shakespeare's heroines to their dramatic demise.
Redeveloped and directed by Miriam Grill https://www.miriamgrill.com, co-written by C.S.E Cooney https://csecooney.com, and choreographed by Katherine McClintic https://katherinemcclintic.com,
Find out what happens when Shakespeare's misfortunate maidens are revealed through the music of Amy Winehouse, Rhianna,
Florence + The Machine and then some...
As Ophelia so deftly put it: 'Lord, we know what we are, but know not what we may be.'
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/shakespereancabaret
FUNDRAISING: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/shakespearean-cabaret-co
Performance Details:
October 21st @ 6.30pm and 8.30pm
Arts On Site
12 St Marks Place
NY, NY 10003