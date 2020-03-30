Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Will Be Broadcast Live; Plus Piano Bingo!
Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is expanding online programming, continuing its successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.
Tickets - bit.ly/SRRstream
In addition, the company is introducing its new show - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT.
A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!
Click bit.ly/SRRstream for game cards
Both shows are broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove