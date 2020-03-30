Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Will Be Broadcast Live; Plus Piano Bingo!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is expanding online programming, continuing its successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

Tickets - bit.ly/SRRstream

In addition, the company is introducing its new show - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT.

A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!

Click bit.ly/SRRstream for game cards

Both shows are broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You