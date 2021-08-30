Seth Rudetsky to Return to Asylum NYC With SETH'S BROADWAY BREAKDOWN

Seth Rudetsky, SiriusXM's afternoon Broadway host, musician, actor and award-winning comic, will be returning to Asylum NYC with his hilarious one-man homage to Broadway. Celebrating Broadway's return, Seth's Broadway Breakdown will premiere with a press preview on Sunday, September 12, with performances three times a week starting on October 15th. The show will be produced by Asylum NYC's artistic director, Alan Kliffer.

Seth's Broadway Breakdown is a 90-minute comedic tour-de-force that breaks down musical theatre with Seth's trademark "deconstructions," His breakdowns go from the sublime (the straight-tone-to-vibrato of Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen, the belted E from Nell Carter in Ain't Misbehavin') to the "interesting" (The Osmonds unique take on Fiddler On The Roof.)



At the beginning of the show, Seth remarks that when Broadway musicals went away in March 2020, we realized we'd been taking them for granted. But now that they're coming back, we must take a solemn vow to fully appreciate them! How? He states: "I believe if we learn to break down Broadway songs and singers... and understand what makes them brilliant (or not!).... we will enjoy them that much more. We need to embrace the brilliance of Broadway musicals and truly give them the appreciation they deserve so they never leave us again!"

This award-winning show began as Deconstructing Broadway, and has played across the United States and Canada, as well as to sold-out crowds in London, where it received 5-star reviews. Critics have called it "Blindingly brilliant", "Fantastic", "Hysterical", a "must-see" and "Nothing short of brilliant"! Check out one of Seth's deconstructions "Barbra Streisand vs Bea Arthur!"

Tickets are on-sale now and available at http://asylumnyc.com/shows/seths-broadway-breakdown/

ABOUT SETH RUDETSKY

Seth began working on Broadway as a sub pianist for shows like Les Miserables, Ragtime and Phantom Of The Opera. He soon connected with Hearts and Voices, an organization that brings live weekly performances to hospitalized people with AIDS and began volunteering for them in 1992, performing at: Rivington House, Roosevelt Island Hospital, the prison ward at St. Clare's Hospital and the Cardinal Cooke AIDS ward.



In 2001, he produced and conducted "Dreamgirls" starring Heather Headley, Audra McDonald and Lillias White, the first fall concert for The Actors Fund, which was recorded on Nonesuch Records and raised almost $1 million for The Fund. He then did "Funny Girl" with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, "Chess" with Adam Pascal, Norm Lewis and Josh Groban, "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination), "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" with Terrence Mann and Jennifer Hudson and "On The Twentieth Century" with Marin Mazzie and Kathleen Turner. He also starred opposite Sutton Foster in The Actors Fund production of "They're Playing Our Song" and hosted and played piano for an array of divas for their 2009 Nothing Like A Dame concert with Betty Buckley, Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and Bebe Neuwirth.



On SiriusXM, he is the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM Radio and also hosts the talk show "Seth Speaks" and the podcast "Seth Rudetsky's Back To School" where he interviews celebrities like Allison Janney, Bowen Yang and Vanessa Williams all about their high school years. Seth co-wrote (with Jack Plotnick) and co-starred in "Disaster!" on Broadway, which was co-produced by his husband, James Wesley and is now licensed by MTI. Seth and James also co-produced the Broadway for Orlando recording of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" featuring stars like Carole King, Gloria Estefan, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Billy Porter. The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, reached #1 on iTunes, and raised over $100,000 for the GLBT Center of Orlando. Seth and James also organized the group to sing at the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Seth and James also produce Voices for the Voiceless which has starred Darren Criss, Tina Fey and Tituss Burgess, an annual fundraiser for You Gotta Believe, which helps older foster children find loving homes.



As a writer, he was nominated for three Emmy awards for comedy writing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and is the author of three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" which has tons and tons of inside Broadway stories (Dress Circle Publishing) and "My Awesome Awful Popularity Plan" and its sequel "The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek" (published by Random House), a young adult series about a teenaged gay kid named Justin Goldblatt, who's obsessed with theater and sports a Jewfro.



Seth and James teamed up with Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices' Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy to release a very special recording and music video of the beloved song "Georgia On My Mind" to help to raise funds and awareness for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization's work to ensure that every eligible Georgian has the resources and information they need to vote in the January 5th runoff election. The single is released by Broadway Records, and is available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com. The video, which was directed by Schele Williams, is available for viewing via Fair Fight's YouTube Page.



Most recently, they collaborated with Williams on a special video celebrating the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, which aired during the January 20 special. Over 35 stars, including Chita Rivera, Betty Buckley, Chandra Wilson, Jessie Mueller, Laura Benanti, Leslie Uggams, Peppermint, Vanessa Williams, Wayne Brady, and more joined from the safety of their own homes to belt out two iconic Broadway songs: "Season of Love" from RENT, and "Let The Sunshine In" from HAIR.

Since March 2020, James and Seth have produced and hosted the ongoing "Stars In The House", a livestream that's featured reunions of Broadway shows like A Chorus Line, Jagged Little Pill, Ragtime etc and tv shows like West Wing, E.R. and Grey's Anatomy and has, so far, raised over $1,000,000 for The Actors Fund