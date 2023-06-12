Seth Bisen-Hersh's MAURY YESTON CABARET Sets New Date At Don't Tell Mama

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a cabaret featuring the songs of Maury Yeston on Monday, June 19th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama. (The concert was rescheduled due to the unhealthy air quality on the originally planned date.)

The evening will be comprised of songs from Tony Award-winning Yeston's musicals and recordings including Phantom, Nine, Titanic, Grand Hotel and December Songs.

The performers include Mayelah Barrera, Diana Zee Chandler, Cara Chesney, Gino Cardoni, Estelle Goodwin, Michael I. Haber, Nora Lyn Kennedy, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Francesca Litterio, Michaela Moore, Adriana Nocco, Rori Nogee, Gwyneth Sauvage, Nikki Scamuffo, Kaleb Sells, Alivia Stigmata and Heather Tatro.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Tickets can be reserved at:

Click Here