Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents A Maltby And Shire Cabaret November 16 at Don't Tell Mama

The show, which will feature material from Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever, Baby and Big: the Musical.

Nov. 11, 2021  

On Tuesday, November 16th at 7PM, Seth Bisen-Hersh will present an evening of the songs of Maltby & Shire at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama to celebrate their illustrious career.

The show, which will feature material from "Starting Here, Starting Now", "Closer Than Ever", "Baby" and "Big: the Musical" will have performances by Bisen-Hersh, Caroline Brazelton, Brian Childers, Chandler Corley-Essex, Joseph Giudici, Nadia Hudson, Teresa Hui, Miriam Kushel, Jessica Louise Mester, Kaleb Sells and Tom Toland.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Proof of vaccination is required. Tickets can be reserved at: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6380-seth-s-talent-showcase-11-16-21.
