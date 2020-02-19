Sean Stephens' THE BEDROOM WORLD TOUR is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sean Stephens in The Bedroom World Tour. Travel back to summer 1997, crack open a Surge and take a journey of loss and discovery through songs Sean typically belts out in his own bedroom. The Bedroom World Tour will showcase this inspiring fresh performer at his most vulnerable with songs from Elton John, Donny Hathaway, Alanis Morissette, Hamilton and a full Wicked showstopper. Featuring Najee Gabay-Knight, Sean Doherty and Mathieu Whitman. Musical Direction by Luke Williams. Additional direction by Robbie Rozelle.

Sean Stephens in The Bedroom World Tour plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 16, 2020. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Sean Stephens

Sean Stephens was last seen in Off-Broadway's Camp Morning Wood at Playwrights Horizons, charming audiences as the lovable Derek. Originally from South Carolina, Sean has worked regionally in his dream shows Rent and Hair. He's making his solo show debut in The Bedroom World Tour.





