Sean Patrick Murtagh to Sing Mario Lanza At The Green Room 42

Sean Patrick Murtagh, Fresh off the success of his much anticipated New York City Debut, returns to The Green Room 42 with MARIO! A Salute to the Great Lanza. An open love letter to the golden tenor of Hollywood. Featuring Classic Hollywood Musicals, Opera, and Neapolitan Favorites. Sean Patrick creates an intimate nostalgic evening that will make you fall in love. Just when you thought they didn't make singers like that anymore!

Directed by, Chris Giordano/ Musical Director, Cody Dry

Tuesday, October 15th at 7pm

Tickets: $20-$50

thegreenroom42.poptix.com

"Sean Patrick Murtagh is an exciting addition to the Cabaret World." -- Stephen Sorokoff, BroadwayWorld.com

"With to die for classical leading man looks made even more handsome by a tailored black suit, crisp white shirt, and black tie, Mr. Murtagh's replete and powerful voice filled The Green Room..." -- Bobby Patrick, Broadwayworld.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You