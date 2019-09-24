Sean Patrick Murtagh to Sing Mario Lanza At The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

Sean Patrick Murtagh to Sing Mario Lanza At The Green Room 42

Sean Patrick Murtagh, Fresh off the success of his much anticipated New York City Debut, returns to The Green Room 42 with MARIO! A Salute to the Great Lanza. An open love letter to the golden tenor of Hollywood. Featuring Classic Hollywood Musicals, Opera, and Neapolitan Favorites. Sean Patrick creates an intimate nostalgic evening that will make you fall in love. Just when you thought they didn't make singers like that anymore!

Directed by, Chris Giordano/ Musical Director, Cody Dry

Tuesday, October 15th at 7pm

Tickets: $20-$50

thegreenroom42.poptix.com

"Sean Patrick Murtagh is an exciting addition to the Cabaret World." -- Stephen Sorokoff, BroadwayWorld.com

"With to die for classical leading man looks made even more handsome by a tailored black suit, crisp white shirt, and black tie, Mr. Murtagh's replete and powerful voice filled The Green Room..." -- Bobby Patrick, Broadwayworld.com



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at The Theatre Group at SBCC's BLITHE SPIRIT
  • BANDSTAND to Play at Granada Theatre
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents BLITHE SPIRIT
  • Become A Granada Theatre Volunteer Ambassador This Fall!