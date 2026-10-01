Sean Jenness Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below

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Sean Jenness joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 on October 24th at 9:30pm.

Sean Jenness has been seen on Broadway in Paradise Square, The Last Ship, Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, as well as the tours of Rock of Ages (1st National), Jekyll & Hyde, Tommy, and Hair. www.seanjenness.com.

Created in 2014 by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is an evening of music and storytelling that features future Broadway stars and their Broadway idols, NYC theatre performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay in this world of show business. Come for the duets, stay for the stories, leave with your heart forever changed.

Volume 11 is produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Abby Gorush and Jonathan Dinklage on the violin. Previously announced cast members include John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill, The Notebook), Kailee Graham, Joseph Keegan, Carissa Navarra, Christina Thompson, and Camila Serrano. Follow @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram to stay up to date with the latest casting and creative announcements!

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $20 (includes $4.50in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50in fees) - $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Use code DUETS5 for $5 off the main dining room and bar rail cover charge.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 01 Hrs 32 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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