Sean Jenness Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below
The concert series will also feature John Cardoza, Kailee Graham, Joseph Keegan, and other Broadway performers at the venue.
Sean Jenness joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 on October 24th at 9:30pm.
Sean Jenness has been seen on Broadway in Paradise Square, The Last Ship, Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, as well as the tours of Rock of Ages (1st National), Jekyll & Hyde, Tommy, and Hair. www.seanjenness.com.
Created in 2014 by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is an evening of music and storytelling that features future Broadway stars and their Broadway idols, NYC theatre performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay in this world of show business. Come for the duets, stay for the stories, leave with your heart forever changed.
Volume 11 is produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Abby Gorush and Jonathan Dinklage on the violin. Previously announced cast members include John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill, The Notebook), Kailee Graham, Joseph Keegan, Carissa Navarra, Christina Thompson, and Camila Serrano. Follow @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram to stay up to date with the latest casting and creative announcements!
DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $20 (includes $4.50in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50in fees) - $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Use code DUETS5 for $5 off the main dining room and bar rail cover charge.
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