CARROLL COUNTY: BRIGHT LIGHTS EDITION to be Presented at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will present Sophie Salerno Stromberg, Kayla Marks, Dani Rizzo, and more in Carroll County: Bright Lights Edition on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9:30pm. From the rolling hills of Maryland to the bright lights of Manhattan, the voices of Carroll County take the stage at 54 Below.

For one night only, this group of powerhouse singers with roots in Carroll County bring their hometown spirit to one of New York's most celebrated cabaret stages. How does this county turn out so many astounding NY performers? We don't exactly know but it certainly has! Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, hometown pride, and the magic that happens when Carroll County meets New York City.

Stars include Liam Abate, Dimonte Brice, Katie Gleason, Kayla Marks (Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre), Lilian Pereira, Dani Rizzo, Annika Rudolph (Pinkalicious: The Musical national tour), Jude Sims, and Sophie Salerno Stromberg (Annie national tour, The Garden Bridge off-Broadway).

Carroll County: Bright Lights Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 16, 2025. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 08 Hrs 20 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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