CARROLL COUNTY: BRIGHT LIGHTS EDITION to be Presented at 54 Below
The performance will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
54 BELOW will present Sophie Salerno Stromberg, Kayla Marks, Dani Rizzo, and more in Carroll County: Bright Lights Edition on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9:30pm. From the rolling hills of Maryland to the bright lights of Manhattan, the voices of Carroll County take the stage at 54 Below.
For one night only, this group of powerhouse singers with roots in Carroll County bring their hometown spirit to one of New York's most celebrated cabaret stages. How does this county turn out so many astounding NY performers? We don't exactly know but it certainly has! Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, hometown pride, and the magic that happens when Carroll County meets New York City.
Stars include Liam Abate, Dimonte Brice, Katie Gleason, Kayla Marks (Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre), Lilian Pereira, Dani Rizzo, Annika Rudolph (Pinkalicious: The Musical national tour), Jude Sims, and Sophie Salerno Stromberg (Annie national tour, The Garden Bridge off-Broadway).
Carroll County: Bright Lights Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 16, 2025. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
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