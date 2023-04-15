Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next Week

The performance will take place on April 22nd at 8pm.

Apr. 15, 2023  
Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next Week

2023 Bistro award-winning Dame Edna Impersonator, Scott F. Mason, brings his final spring stand-up comedy Dame Edna tribute show to Don't Tell Mama in NYC on April 22 at 8pm. "The Dame's Sassy Saturdays" is directed by Tanya Moberly.

Dame Edna's award-winning Honorary Understudy, Scott F. Mason is making her final spring appearance at Don't Tell Mama! Mason's Fall 2022 at DTM resulted in a 2023 MAC Nomination for Male Debut and a 2023 Bistro Award for Comedic Characterization. Mason was named by the real Dame's creator, Barry Humphries, as the Honorary Understudy in a Playbill-sponsored contest on Broadway in 2010 (also judged by Michael Feinstein and Michael Musto). Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna to create this tribute show. She's ready to share a round of double-entendre one-liners, and one never knows what to expect from her quick wit and mischievous observations of the crowd and American life!

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St in New York, NY. Price is $20 cover plus a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only.

For reservations, please visit:

Apr 22:
Click Here

Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna since 2003. He was inducted into the Sunburst Convention of Tribute Artists' Hall of Fame for "Funniest Male" in 2011 and won Best Comedian in the Las Vegas Reel Awards in 2010 and 2012. He also appears as a Dame Edna impersonator in the award-winning 2010 short subject documentary, Just About Famous, and its 2015 full-length documentary sequel.




PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running April 18 through April 30.
VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April Photo
VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April
The Laurie Beechman Theatre will welcome Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson on Sunday, April 30th at 1pm. Click here for tickets on sale now!
A Night Of Phoebe Bridgers Announced At The Green Room 42, April 21 Photo
A Night Of Phoebe Bridgers Announced At The Green Room 42, April 21
An exciting new show, 'A Night of Phoebe Bridgers' comes to The Green Room 42, April 21.

More Hot Stories For You


Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next WeekScott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next Week
April 15, 2023

Dame Edna's Official Honorary Understudy has one last 'Sassy Saturday' performance after emceeing the 2023 Bistro Awards as a Bistro Award recipient for Comedic Characterization
PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekPRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
April 15, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This MonthCyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month
April 15, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running April 18 through April 30.
MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mother's Day WeekendMOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mother's Day Weekend
April 14, 2023

MOMologues the Musical's NYC due date is just in time for Mother's Day. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - with two concert performances slated for 54 Below in NYC on May 11 and 12, 2023
AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This MonthAND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month
April 14, 2023

And Scene- a half scripted comedy show will be presented on April 24th at Caveat on LES.
share