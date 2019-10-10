Sarah Wyatt Brings ON A NEW YORK TIMELINE to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Sarah Wyatt in On A New York Timeline on Fri., Nov. 15, 11:30 p.m. This show will feature songs from Wicked, Meet Me in St. Louis, Amélie and more. Expect to hear some of your favorite jazz standards like "Summertime" and "Fever," plus pop and new works from composers Heitzman & Reid and Douglas & Oberfield. You don't want to miss this one-woman show with special guest star appearances. This is your everyday, small-town girl on her not-so-typical journey in the Big Apple.

Musical Direction by Daniel Mertzlufft. Special guest appearances by Grace Bernardo (Bedlam's Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet, Pygmalion) and Sarah Gardner (American Academy of Dramatic Arts).

Sarah Wyatt in On A New York Timeline plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W 54th St.) on Fri., Nov. 15, 11:30 p.m. There is a $20-45 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 p.m. are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sarah Wyatt hails from the Buckeye State of Ohio. This will be her debut solo show at Feinstein's/54 below. (Broadway) Rocktopia, (Off-Broadway) Where Angels Fear To Tread, (54 Below) 54 Sings Jonas Brothers, (The Duplex) Kit Goldstein Grant & Friends. Favorite theatrical credits: Cinderella, Comedy of Tenors, and The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet Van De Graaff). Favorite movie credits: Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Oceans 8. She is a graduate of the conservatory program at Sight & Sound Theatres. With the company, she appeared in Moses, Jonah. Sarah is thrilled to work with 54 Below for this magical night of music.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 W 54th St., Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





